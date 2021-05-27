Cancel
Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Earns four-out save

 5 days ago

Iglesias recorded a four-out save Wednesday against the Rangers after allowing one hit and fanning three across 1.1 innings. Iglesias entered the game in the top of the eighth with two outs, and he induced Nick Solak into a groundout to end the inning. Even though he gave up a single to Nate Lowe to begin the ninth, Iglesias bounced back and struck out the rest of the batters he faced to earn his eighth save of the campaign. The right-hander has gone 4-for-4 in save chances while posting a 3.72 ERA across 9.2 innings during the current month.

