Voyager Digital Joins The Blockchain Association

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE: PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ('Perk' or 'the Company'), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated specialty products and digital gift cards, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with BitPay, the world's largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment service, to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment. BitPay is used by brands such as Twitch, AT&T and Dish Networks. As a result of this partnership, Perk Hero will accept a number of cryptocurrency payments including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Dogecoin to cater to the growing demand.