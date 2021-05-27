Cancel
Business

Voyager Digital Joins The Blockchain Association

By Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
 5 days ago

Voyager to Advocate for Crypto Policy and Innovation as a Member of the Blockchain Association. NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), announces its initiation into the Blockchain Association, which is comprised of industry leaders advocating for the innovation and collaboration necessary to support American leadership of the cryptocurrency industry.

