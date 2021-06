Lafayette City Police are looking for your help in identifying the suspect responsible for defacing the Lafayette Pride sign at Parc Sans Souci. The "Lafayette" sign at Parc Sans Souci (it's actually "Lafa ette"; you are the "Y") was recently painted with the colors of the rainbow to commemorate Gay Pride Month. PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) has been painting the sign each year ahead of Pride Month. Any non-profit organization can apply to volunteer to paint the sign which must be approved ahead of time. The organization painting the sign must provide all materials and labor to get the sign painted.