WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Wednesday, May 19, 2021: An animal seen from a distance in El Dorado was large enough for some who saw it to question if it was a mountain lion. While no one reported getting a clear, extended look at the animal, the possibility about it being a mountain lion lined up with a previous, confirmed sighting last week in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood. Although the photographic evidence of the cat spotted in an El Dorado field wasn’t strong, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism got enough of a view from what was captured to rule out that it was a mountain lion. Wildlife experts said the cat most likely was a larger domestic cat.