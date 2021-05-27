Howard and Redfield punch tickets to Class B Baseball Tournament
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Tickets were punched to the state tournament at the Region 2B baseball tournament on Wednesday. In opening round action. Brackets for the Class B Baseball State Tournament are now set. Opening the tournament at 11 a.m. is Howard and Vermillion, the 1 p.m. game will feature PG/DC/WL/C/S facing West Central, at 5 p.m. Dakota Valley will take on Redfield and the nightcap will see Dell Rapids taking on Gregory County at 7 p.m.www.gowatertown.net