Sioux Falls, SD

Howard and Redfield punch tickets to Class B Baseball Tournament

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Tickets were punched to the state tournament at the Region 2B baseball tournament on Wednesday. In opening round action. Brackets for the Class B Baseball State Tournament are now set. Opening the tournament at 11 a.m. is Howard and Vermillion, the 1 p.m. game will feature PG/DC/WL/C/S facing West Central, at 5 p.m. Dakota Valley will take on Redfield and the nightcap will see Dell Rapids taking on Gregory County at 7 p.m.

Dell
Baseball
Sports
Yankton, SDkynt1450.com

Bucks Drop Two Baseball Games Saturday in SF

The Yankton Bucks baseball squad lost two games Saturday night in Sioux Falls. Roosevelt nipped Yankton 2-0 and O’Gorman rolled past the Bucks 11-1. Yankton is 5-20 against Class A teams this season and is seeded 11th in the state.
Yankton, SDkynt1450.com

Bucks Start Play in Class A State Tennis Tourney

The Yankton Bucks go for honors in the Class A state boys tennis meet beginning this morning in Sioux Falls. Yankton junior Gage Becker enters the state tournament with a 22-4 record at number-one singles, while 7th-grader Harrison Krajewski takes an 18-6 record into the meet at fifth-flight singles. The Bucks number-three doubles team of Harrison Krajewski and 8th-grader Zac Briggs goes into the state tourney with a 20-6 record.
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Pierre youth bowlers compete in State Tournament

Several Pierre bowlers competed in the South Dakota State Youth Bowling Tournament in Aberdeen last month. Competition was held in ten different categories, including singles, all events scratch and handicap. The Pierre Team known as the Sweepers placed first in the 399 and Under division in the team competition with...
Mitchell, SDMitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell Kernels set for final test at state tennis tournament

SIOUX FALLS -- The Mitchell High School boys tennis team has been preparing for this stage. The Kernels will play in the Class A state tennis tournament Monday and Tuesday in Sioux Falls. Mitchell has prepared for the two-day tournament with a host matches all season and coach Pat Moller hopes it pays dividends this week.
SportsBrookings Register

Jackrabbits total 10 event wins

VERMILLION – South Dakota State won a pair of events Friday and six on Saturday to total 10 for the week as the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships concluded at the Lillibridge Track Complex. Coby Hilton was Most Outstanding Championship Performer and Josh Yeager was Track Championship MVP....
Sportsdrgnews.com

SDSU Wins First Summit League Softball Championship

FARGO, ND – Coming back after an opening-game loss Thursday, South Dakota State defeated Omaha twice Saturday to win the Summit League Softball Championship for the first time. The Jacks topped the Mavericks 9-0 to force a second title game, which SDSU won 4-2. Kelsey Lennox hit a first-inning grand slam in the first win. Grace Glanzer pitched a five-inning shutout for her 18th win, allowing just three hits.
College Sportswnax.com

Jacks Fall 2 Points & 16 Seconds Short

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits came up two points and sixteen seconds short of a national championship, losing to Sam Houston 23 to 21 in Frisco Texas Sunday. Jacks Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says it is disappointing…. The Jacks lost starting quarterback Mark Gronowski during their first series. Stiegelmeier says...
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

A new ballgame for the Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Canaries fans will notice some changes at the Birdcage. But new owner Brian Slipka says it’s a work in progress. “There’s a lot of work to do and a lot of improvement that we want to make and so our goal is to make improvements day by day by day. And just have every game be a little bit better experience than the last,” said Slipka.
Fayetteville, ARtodayskccr.com

Jacks to Fayetteville for NCAA Softball Regional

(KCCR) – FAYETTEVILLE – The South Dakota State University softball team now knows its destination for the NCAA Softball Championship. The Jacks will be in the Fayetteville, Arkansas, regional and will face Stanford in the opening round of the tournament on Friday. The Jackrabbits, 42-6 overall and the Summit League...
Iowa Statektwb.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
College SportsBlack Hills Pioneer

SDSU falls in national title game

FRISCO, Texas — South Dakota State University dropped a 23-21 decision to Sam Houston State in Sunday’s Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) national championship game. The Jackrabbits brought an 8-1 record into the game, with Sam Houston State at 9-0. South Dakota State was in the FCS playoffs for the 11th...
Frisco, TXkynt1450.com

Sam Houston Nips SDSU 23-21 in FCS Championship

Sam Houston State scored a touchdown with 16 seconds left as they edged South Dakota State 23-21 Sunday in the F-C-S national championship game in Frisco, Texas. Freshman Isaiah Davis led the Jackrabbits with 178 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead 85-yard run with five minutes left. It was the first national football title for Sam Houston, while SDSU reached the title game for the first time and ended with an 8-2 overall record this season.
Fayetteville, ARdakotanewsnow.com

SDSU Draws Stanford In NCAA Softball Tournament

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State University softball team has been assigned to the Fayetteville, Arkansas, regional and will face Stanford in the opening round of the NCAA Softball Championship on Friday. Selections to the 64-team NCAA Softball Championship were announced Sunday night. The Jackrabbits, 42-6...
College SportsMitchellrepublic.com

After spring title chase, South Dakota State football faces quick turn to fall

FRISCO, Texas -- It was the less ideal of the two options that faced the South Dakota State University football team after Sunday’s FCS national championship game. After their 10th game of a one-off spring season, either way, the Jackrabbits were scheduled to be back on the practice fields in early August and at Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 4 to open the traditional fall 2021 season. As of Monday, that was 109 days away.
College Sportstodayskccr.com

South Dakota State Falls in National Championship Game

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid’s third TD pass was a 10-yarder to Ife Adeyi with 16 seconds left as Sam Houston wrapped the longest and most unusual college football season with its first FCS national title. The Bearkats beat top-seeded South Dakota State 23-21. Jequez Ezzard caught two touchdowns for No. 2 seed Sam Houston, which finished 10-0. He also also converted a fourth down with a catch on the final drive. South Dakota State went ahead 21-17 on Isaiah Davis’ third TD run, an 85-yarder with 5:41 left. Davis finished with 178 yards rushing for the 8-2 Jackrabbits.
College Sportsdakotanewsnow.com

FCS National Championship Postgame Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s first appearance in the FCS National Championship Game was befitting a strange FCS spring football season, full of unpredicatable twists and turns. In the end the Jackrabbits suffered rare failure, falling to Sam Houston State 23-21. We came on the...
Frisco, TXkiwaradio.com

Jackrabbit Title Bid Comes Up Just Short

FRISCO, Texas – South Dakota State’s first-ever appearance in a national championship football game came up one play and 16 seconds short as Sam Houston put together a game-winning drive in the closing minutes to defeat the Jackrabbits, 23-21, at a rain-soaked Toyota Stadium. In winning its first Football Championship...
College SportsBlack Hills Pioneer

Sam Houston wins FCS title with late TD over SD State

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The way Sam Houston handled everything in the longest and most unusual college football season, coach K.C. Keeler felt it was fitting that the Bearkats got their first FCS national title with a last-minute touchdown after waiting out a lengthy weather delay. Eric Schmid’s third touchdown...