Quadro Updates on Exploration at Its Careless Cove Property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Quadro Resources Ltd.(TSXV: QRO)(OTCQB: QDROF)(FSE: G4O2)("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its recently announced soil sampling and prospecting survey on the Careless Cove property (the "Property"), located southwest of Glenwood in east-central Newfoundland (see Quadro press release dated April 28, 2021). Previous work on the two claim blocks, which comprise the Property, resulted in the discovery of gold mineralization up to 11.38g/t Au from the Eastern Block, and 59.413 g/t Au from the Western Block as described below.

