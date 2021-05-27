Cancel
Northland Capital Markets Starts Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition (SOAC) at Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Northland Capital Markets analyst Subash Chandra initiates coverage on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE: SOAC) with an Outperform rating and a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for VMware

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on VMware (NYSE:VMW) on Thursday, setting a price target of $180, which is approximately 14.00% above the present share price of $157.89. Hedberg expects VMware to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the second quarter of 2021. The current...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 171,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires 548,132 Shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,132 shares during the quarter. East Stone Acquisition makes up about 1.8% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of East Stone Acquisition worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.87% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.67 Million in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 570,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,000. SportsTek Acquisition comprises approximately 0.9% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
Industryatlantanews.net

Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Overview, Size, Opportunities, Growth Analysis, Industry Share, and Forecast Report 2020-2027 | Oracle Corporation, BuildingIQ, Inc., Capgemini SE, Energysavvy Inc., Infosys Limited, SAP SE,

Global Energy & Utilities analytics market was valued at USD 290.25 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 1022.65 million by 2027 at a CAGR 24.5%. Energy and utilities analytics are defined as process of collecting electrical data and applying sophisticated analytical software. It is simple source collection of electrical data which is also known as master meter.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Photronics (PLAB) PT Raised to $20 at Northland Capital Markets

Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richard raised the price target on Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) to $20.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Noble Capital Upgrades Energy Fuels (UUUU) to Outperform

Noble Capital analyst Mark Reichman upgraded Energy Fuels (NYSE: UUUU) from Market Perform to Outperform. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Energy Fuels click here. For more ratings news on Energy Fuels click here. Shares of Energy Fuels closed at $5.82 yesterday.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) to Neutral

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.68 and last traded at $47.68. Approximately 7,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 770,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.
StocksStreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Starts Agiliti Inc (AGTI) at Outperform

BMO Capital initiates coverage on Agiliti Inc (NYSE: AGTI) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

XGOX Market Capitalization Achieves $40,510.24 (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 56.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. XGOX has a total market capitalization of $40,510.24 and $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XGOX coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Experty Market Capitalization Achieves $2.52 Million (EXY)

Experty (CURRENCY:EXY) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Experty coin can currently be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Experty has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Experty has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $1,508.00 worth of Experty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chain Guardians Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.91 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $82,034.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LABS Group Market Capitalization Tops $9.95 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $667,697.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hyperion Hits Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Hyperion has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $30,809.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.