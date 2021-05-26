Cancel
Mountain View, CA

Udacity, AWS Collaborate to Offer More Free Courses in Machine Learning

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 26, 2021 -- Udacity, an online learning platform powering the careers of the future, today announced the creation of the AWS Machine Learning Scholarship Program in conjunction with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The goal for this program is to remove barriers to skills training in machine learning, and to cultivate the next generation of Machine Learning (ML) leaders from underrepresented backgrounds, including Women, Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and People of Color. Enrollment in the free AWS Machine Learning Foundations course begins today. 425 top students from the course will be selected to receive a full scholarship for the entire AWS Machine Learning Engineer Nanodegree program based on the results of a test open to all who complete the free course.

