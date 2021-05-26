ColdQuanta Joins IBM Quantum Network, Bringing Cold Atom Quantum Technology to Growing Ecosystem

Approximations based on perturbation theory are the basis for most of the quantitative predictions of quantum mechanics, whether in quantum field theory, many-body physics, chemistry or other domains. Quantum computing provides an alternative to the perturbation paradigm, but the tens of noisy qubits currently available in state-of-the-art quantum processors are of limited practical utility. In this article, we introduce perturbative quantum simulation, which combines the complementary strengths of the two approaches, enabling the solution of large practical quantum problems using noisy intermediate-scale quantum hardware. The use of a quantum processor eliminates the need to identify a solvable unperturbed Hamiltonian, while the introduction of perturbative coupling permits the quantum processor to simulate systems larger than the available number of physical qubits. After introducing the general perturbative simulation framework, we present an explicit example algorithm that mimics the Dyson series expansion. We then numerically benchmark the method for interacting bosons, fermions, and quantum spins in different topologies, and study different physical phenomena on systems of up to $48$ qubits, such as information propagation, charge-spin separation and magnetism. In addition, we use 5 physical qubits on the IBMQ cloud to experimentally simulate the $8$-qubit Ising model using our algorithm. The result verifies the noise robustness of our method and illustrates its potential for benchmarking large quantum processors with smaller ones.