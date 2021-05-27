SuperCom (SPCB) Reports Q1 Revenues Miss

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.53.