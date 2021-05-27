Cancel
Financial Reports

SuperCom (SPCB) Reports Q1 Revenues Miss

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) reported Q1 revenue for the quarter came in at $3.03 million versus the consensus estimate of $12.8 million. Three-Months Ended March 31, 2021 Financial Highlights. Cash and cash equivalents...

www.streetinsider.com
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Tops Q1 EPS by 6c, Updates FY Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) reported Q1 EPS of $0.42, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $326 million versus the consensus estimate of $288.6 million.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

51job, Inc. (JOBS) Reports Q1 EPS of $0.23

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $136.6 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on 51job, Inc. (JOBS) click here.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Paychex (PAYX) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported Q4 EPS of $0.72, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.03 billion versus the consensus estimate of $980.48 million.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.54). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Rite Aid's (RAD) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Miss

RAD - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales lagged the same. However, both metrics improved year over year. With the reopening of economic activities across the United States, the company witnessed momentum in many of its businesses leading to sequential improvement during the fiscal first quarter. Also, management is progressing well with its RxEvolution strategy. Apart from these, the company noted that it administered roughly 4.7 million COVID-19 vaccines in the quarter under review.
Financial Reportsteletrader.com

BlackBerry's Q1 revenues drops 15.5% to $174M

BlackBerry unveiled on Thursday its earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 that showed that its revenue stood at $174 million, marking a 15.5% plunge compared to the same period last year. The net loss of the Ontario-based company came in at $62 million, compared to $636 million...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

iPower Inc. (IPW) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.01

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), versus $0.01 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.1 million, versus $9.77 million reported last year. "In our first...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Progress Software (PRGS) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

PRGS - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 82 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.9%. The figure increased 30% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Non-GAAP revenues of $129.2 million also surpassed the consensus mark by 5.7%. Non-GAAP revenues increased 26% year over...
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.74 million. Shares of CDXS stock traded...
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN): Revenue Estimates Analysis:

The Basic Materials stock closed with direction of ↓ of its last trading at $10.07 while performing a change of -2.04% Loss on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Intraday Trading of Equitrans Midstream Corporation:. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between...
Financial Reportstechinvestornews.com

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.710-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.76 billion-49.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.17 […]
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion. Several equities...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.56 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.040 EPS.
Technologysmarteranalyst.com

BlackBerry Q1 Revenue Falls, Beats Estimates

BlackBerry Executive Chairman and CEO said, “This quarter we aligned the business around the two key market opportunities – IoT and Cyber Security. In IoT we are pleased with the strong progress of the auto business, despite global chip shortage headwinds. Design activity remains strong, the number of vehicles with QNX software embedded has increased to 195 million, and royalty revenue backlog grew by 9% year-over-year. Tangible progress continues to be made with BlackBerry IVY, including the launch of the IVY Advisory Council and the first investment by the IVY Innovation Fund. On the Cyber Security side, we announced two new significant product launches as part of our XDR strategy – BlackBerry Gateway and Optics 3.0. We continue to see strong pipeline growth for our new UES products.” (See BlackBerry stock chart on TipRanks)
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. JKS stock opened at...
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.53.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Calamp Corp. (CAMP) Tops Q1 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) reported Q1 EPS of $0.08, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $79.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. For earnings history and...
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX): Revenue Estimates Analysis:

If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofTITN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. 7,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,034. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

KB Home (KBH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss, Shares Slide

KB Home’s (. KBH - Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% in the after-market trading session on Jun 23, following second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Although earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same. Nonetheless, earnings and revenues grew significantly from a year ago buoyed by strong housing market demand.