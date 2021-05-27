Cancel
CEO Outlines Goals For The Huge HBO Max And Discovery Merger

By Mack Rawden
Last week, in a move that produced doubletakes among both streaming fans and Wall Street power players, AT&T announced it would spin off HBO, Time Warner and its other entertainment assets into a new company that will merge with Discovery, which owns Food Network, HGTV and more niche cable networks. The immediate assumption from most observers was that the company would combine its offerings into a single streaming service that could potentially rival the biggest players in the space. Well, we seemingly got confirmation of those plans from CEO David Zaslav, and now I’m really fired up.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

