European Privacy Groups Challenge Facial Scan Firm Clearview

Civil rights groups score Amazon win – and pledge to keep fighting on facial recognition. Amazon Extends Moratorium On The Sale Of Facial Recognition. Amazon just announced plans to extend its moratorium on the sale of facial recognition to police until further notice. This announcement comes one week after MediaJustice, the Athena Coalition, Fight for the Future, Demand Progress, Mijente, Mpower Change and more than 20 other organizations launched the Eyes on Amazon Campaign—demanding Amazon permanently stop selling Rekognition, their facial recognition technology, to the police. Amazon’s announcement is a victory for our diverse coalition. Many of our members have organized against Amazon’s surveillance regime for years and their statement today shows that we have every reason to press them harder.