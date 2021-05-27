Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Unemployment claims hit new pandemic low of 406,000

By Niv Elis
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YS86o_0aDEABlT00

Weekly initial unemployment claims continued their steady downward trend in the third week of May, hitting a new pandemic low of a seasonally adjusted 406,000, a drop of 38,000, or 8.6 percent, from the previous week.

While the claims remain well above historical averages, the new total was better than the 425,000 claims economists expected, and points to a steadily recovering labor market.

The growing level of vaccinations has brought daily cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths down dramatically in recent weeks, allowing local and state governments to ease restrictions and giving people renewed confidence to leave their houses and spend money.

Thursday's report had other sunny spots as well, including a continued drop in claims through emergency unemployment programs set up for the pandemic. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which offers benefits to gig workers and the self-employed, dropped to 93,546 claims, only the second time it was below 100,000 since the pandemic began.

Amid the earliest pandemic restrictions at the same time last year, the program had over 1.3 million claims.

The number of continuing claims, which lags by two weeks, fell to 15.8 million in the latest report from about 16 million the previous week.

Nearly two-thirds of the continuing claims came from two emergency programs that are expected to run dry in September.

Robert Frick, a corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, said the steady drops in weekly claims had become a high point in an otherwise unsteady labor recovery.

"Fewer Americans are getting laid off as COVID-19 levels drop, and many employers are now worried about finding and keeping workers," he said, adding that weekly claims could return to normal levels of around 200,000 this summer.

"While this helps total employment, based on supply chain and other issues, we will likely see volatility in jobs numbers at least until the fall," he said.

All eyes will be on the Labor Department's next monthly jobs report, which is scheduled for release next Friday. The last report came in surprisingly weak, showing just 266,000 new jobs added to the economy despite expectations of around 1 million.

--Updated at 9:42 a.m.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

222K+
Followers
21K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Workers#Federal Jobs#Market Volatility#Economists#Navy Federal Credit Union#Americans#The Labor Department#Labor Department#Deaths#Jobs Numbers#Trend#Normal Levels#Daily Cases#Vaccinations#Weekly Claims#State Governments#Historical Averages#Supply Chain#Gig Workers#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

COVID-19 deaths are higher than calculated, experts say

With the number of vaccinated Americans rising, and number of coronavirus cases dropping, scientists say we are reaching a turning point in the pandemic. Now, researchers are taking time to calculate what they estimate the true number of COVID-19 deaths to be, because they say that provides valuable information to policymakers developing response and recovery plans.
EconomyMotley Fool

Job Search Activity Increased in States Cutting Boosted Unemployment

Initial data shows a mild but notable uptick in job search activity following states' announcements to cut boosted unemployment ahead of schedule. Though the U.S. unemployment rate has declined substantially since reaching a record high in April of 2020, new weekly jobless claims are still coming in at about twice the rate they were before the pandemic began. In spite of that, some states have actually been experiencing a labor shortage, and some lawmakers attribute it to the fact that people on unemployment may not be motivated to get back into the workforce.
Maine StateSun-Journal

Initial state jobless claims hit pandemic low in Maine

New state unemployment claims hit their lowest point in Maine since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, an indication of an improving economy and employers’ recent hiring spree. Maine logged just over 1,000 claims for the state’s unemployment insurance program during the week ending Saturday, the lowest number since mid-March...
EconomyNew York Post

US workers file 406,000 new jobless claims as economy heats up

The number of Americans seeking new unemployment benefits continued to drop last week to a new low during the pandemic, the feds said Thursday. Initial worker filings for jobless claims, seen as a signal of layoffs, reached 406,000 last week, down from a 444,000 reported the prior week, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.
EconomyMotley Fool

Most Americans Support Pulling Unemployment Boost

So far, 23 states are getting rid of boosted unemployment -- and the public seems to be on board. When the coronavirus outbreak first exploded, millions of jobs were shed in those first few weeks alone. In fact, the U.S. jobless rate has been so high throughout the pandemic that lawmakers have consistently boosted unemployment benefits in an effort to help those out of work stay afloat.
Healthmarketplace.org

A woman’s struggle to overcome long-term unemployment

The Labor Department’s jobs report for April found that more than 4 of every 10 (43%) unemployed Americans were “long-term unemployed,” meaning they had been out of work and actively looking for 27 weeks or longer. That rate is comparable to the high levels seen in the years after the Great Recession.
Public Healththeohiostar.com

Jobless Claims Hit Fresh Pandemic Low as Americans Return to Work

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims dropped to 444,000 last week as the economy continues to slowly recover from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Department of Labor. The Bureau of Labor and Statistics figure released Thursday represented a decrease in the number of new jobless claims compared...
Philadelphia, PANBC Philadelphia

Jobless Claims Drop More Than Expected for a New Pandemic Low

Initial claims for jobless benefits totaled 444,000 last week, better than the 452,000 Dow Jones estimate. The total represented a decline from the previous week’s 478,000 and was the lowest since March 14, 2020. Continuing claims rose by 111,000 to 3.75 million, though that number runs a week behind. The...
EconomyTimes Union

This Week: Construction spending, productivity, jobs report

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Construction spending has been mostly rising over the past year, fueled by strong demand for new single-family houses. Through the first three months of the year, total construction spending was $328.3 billion, or 4.5% ahead...