Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

'No-one is invincible', Rafael Nadal tells AFP ahead of French Open

By Elodie SOINARD, Igor GEDILAGHINE, and Elodie SOINARD, Thomas SAMSON, -, Jack GUEZ
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9J7j_0aDEA6R500
Champion: Rafael Nadal celebrates beating Novak Djokovic in last year's men's final /AFP/File

Rafael Nadal said "no-one is invincible" in an interview with AFP Thursday as he targets a 14th French Open title and record-setting 21st Grand Slam crown.

"No-one is invincible, anywhere," said Nadal whose career record at Roland Garros stands at 100 victories against just two losses since his title-winning Paris debut in 2005.

"This year I lost (early) in Monte Carlo and Madrid. I hope not to lose here at Roland Garros. What I can do is fight."

Victory in the final in Paris on June 13 will take Nadal past the record of 20 majors he currently shares with Roger Federer.

Despite his remarkable history in Paris, Nadal, who turns 35 on June 3, admits he remains stunned at his longevity in a sport where he has been an ever-present in the world top 10 since 2005.

When asked if he could have imagined still playing in his mid-30s, Nadal said: "Ten years ago, no. But if you had asked me the question two years ago, maybe I would have answered yes.

"Ten years ago, I had so many physical problems that it was difficult for me to imagine that my career would last so long," added the Spaniard, whose career has been plagued by a series of knee injuries.

Nadal will start this year's French Open as the overwhelming favourite once again, boosted by his recent win over world number one Novak Djokovic in the Rome Masters final.

- 62 clay court titles -

Of Nadal's 88 career titles, 62 have come on clay.

He has won at least 10 times each at Roland Garros, Monte Carlo, Rome and Barcelona.

Between 2005 and 2007, he went on an 81-win streak on clay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HvL3u_0aDEA6R500
Thirteen of the best: This combination of pictures shows Rafael Nadal posing with the Mousquetaires Cup during his 13 victories at the French Open /AFP/File

In his great rivalry with Djokovic, which stands at 29-28 in the Serb's favour, Nadal holds the upper hand on clay.

He has a 19-7 record on the surface against the world number one and is 9-4 in finals.

Three of those championship match wins came at Roland Garros in 2012, 2014 and then last year where Nadal swept to victory 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.

However, he will still be wary of Djokovic, the 2016 champion in Paris.

The Serb handed Nadal one of his two losses at the French Open, in 2015, six years after Robin Soderling had been the first man to achieve the feat.

Apart from Djokovic and Soderling, only injury has defeated Nadal in Paris when a wrist problem forced him to withdraw after the second round in 2016.

- 'Cathedral of clay' -

That helped pave the way for Djokovic's lone title at the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ztk1o_0aDEA6R500
New kid on the block: Rafael Nadal celebrates victory in his first ever match against Novak Djokovic at the 2006 French Open quarter-finals /AFP/File

"Roland Garros is a very special place for me," said Nadal.

"But favourite or not, that is not the question. What matters is to play well, and the one who plays the best will be whoever has the most chances of winning the tournament.

"My goal is to be the one who plays the best."

Nadal describes Roland Garros as "the cathedral of clay" but he admitted to AFP that other clay court events were a more natural fit at the start of his career.

"At the beginning, I think I played better in Monte Carlo or in Rome, to be honest," he said.

"It is more difficult to have a good feeling at Roland Garros, the court is very big and there are different sensations.

"I never had bad feelings here, but it is also true that I had very good feelings in other tournaments on this surface."

Nadal said it is impossible to pick out which of his 13 titles in Paris is the most memorable as "each one has had a particular resonance in my career".

However, he has no hesitation in pinpointing the low points.

"My worst memories are without a doubt 2009 and the loss to Soderling, but also 2016, when I had to give up due to a wrist injury."

This year at the "cathedral" of clay court tennis in Paris' leafy western suburbs, a statue of Nadal has been erected in the grounds.

While thankful for the gesture of the French Tennis Federation, such very public recognition is hard to square with the decidedly unstarry Nadal.

"It's true that what I accomplished in Paris, even if I don't like to say it, it's something very, very special.

"I am grateful and I understand the gesture: I accomplished something that was very difficult to imagine," he said.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Open#Barcelona#Spaniard#Serb#Cathedral Of Clay#Monte Carlo#Afp File Rafael Nadal#Grand Slam Crown#Champion#Madrid#Paris#Clay Court Tennis#Fight#Rome#Afp Thursday#Men#Knee Injuries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisshepherdgazette.com

Italian Open: Rafael Nadal Beats World No. 1 Novak Djokovic To Clinch Males’s Singles Title

Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic to clinch the Italian Open title on Sunday.© AFP. Rafael Nadal beat world number one Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Italian Open title on Sunday. Second seed Nadal won through 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 in 2hr 49min against the defending champion in the 57th career showdown between the pair. Nadal also equalled Djokovic’s record of 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles in his 12th Rome final.
Tennistucsonpost.com

Murray to hit with Djokovic in Rome with Roland Garros on his mind

Andy Murray will head to the Rome Masters next week and practice with world number one and long-time rival Novak Djokovic as he once again attempts to reignite his injury-stalled career. The three-time Grand Slam champion has been out of action since suffering groin pain ahead of the Miami Open...
Tenniswtatennis.com

Andreescu enters Strasbourg ahead of Roland Garros

World No.6 Bianca Andreescu has entered the Internationaux de Strasbourg, a WTA 250 event that begins on May 23rd. Andreescu joins a strong field that includes French No.1 Caroline Garcia, 2020 runner-up Elena Rybakina, and American teenager Coco Gauff. The 2019 US Open champion, who powered her way to the...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'That is the main issue, more than about the preparations'

At Barcelona 2016, Rafael Nadal survived a tough challenge from two-time defending champion Kei Nishikori to win 6-4, 7-5 in two hours and four minutes, clinching his ninth crown in one of his favorite events! It was the 49th ATP title on clay for the great Spaniard, equaling Guillermo Vilas' record and looking good to pass the Argentine on the remainder of the clay tour that spring.
TennisWDBJ7.com

Nadal beats a tired Djokovic for 10th Italian Open title

ROME (AP) — Rafael Nadal has beaten a tired Novak Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 for a record-extending 10th Italian Open title. The Spaniard recovered from a potentially dangerous fall after tripping over a raised line to take the latest installment of the most-played rivalry in modern men’s tennis. It also re-established Nadal as the overwhelming favorite for the French Open where the Spaniard will be aiming for an even harder-to-believe 14th title starting in two weeks.
Tennisatptour.com

Roland Garros Announces 2021 Wild Cards

Hugo Gaston, a breakout star at last year's Roland Garros, is among seven French players awarded wild cards for this year's clay-court major. In 2020, Gaston reached the fourth round as a wild card with an upset of 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka. He would push Dominic Thiem to five sets and finish the season inside of the Top 200 for the first time.
Tennisatptour.com

Roman Feast Friday: Djokovic v Tsitsipas, Nadal v Zverev

The last time Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas met on a tennis court, the pair battled for almost four hours in a classic Roland Garros semi-final. On that occasion, Djokovic dropped a two-set lead but regained his composure in the decider to reach his fifth Roland Garros final with a 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 win. The pair will be prepared for another intense clash on Friday, when they meet on Centre Court at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
TennisTennis-X.com

Nadal Holds Off Djokovic For 10th Rome Masters Title

The greatest rivalry in men’s tennis resumed Sunday in Italy with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic battling for the Rome Masters title. Djokovic came in as defending champion having won it a total of five times, but Nadal was a nine-time champion and the undisputed king when it comes to playing on clay.
TennisThe Guardian

Andy Murray makes winning doubles return with Liam Broady in Rome

Andy Murray eased back into competition for the first time since early March as he and his fellow Briton Liam Broady pulled off an excellent 5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-6 victory against the Australian pair Luke Saville and Max Purcell in their doubles first0-round match at the Italian Open in Rome.
Tennissportsmax.tv

French Open

Andy Murray to miss French Open but Queen's and Wimbledon still targets. Andy Murray will miss the French Open to give himself the best possible chance of being match-ready for Queen's Club and Wimbledon. The decision was reached on Saturday – Murray's…. Sports Desk May 14, 2021. Simona Halep revealed...
TennisHerald-Palladium

Nadal's weapon, his forehand, helps him beat Djokovic

ROME (AP) — The heavy topspin. That lefty spin. The loopy trajectory. Rafael Nadal’s forehand gave Novak Djokovic fits in the latest installment of the most-played rivalry in modern men’s tennis. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without...
Tennistennis.com

Best Tweets from Rome championship weekend

Championship Sunday for the men and women in Rome brought two polar opposite matches. Iga Swiatek served Karolina Pliskova a rare double-bagel beatdown, while Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic delivered yet another display of other-wordly tennis. Here are a few of the best and funniest tweets from a fascinating finals weekend.