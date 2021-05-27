Cancel
Scaling Simulation

By Technical Paper Link
semiengineering.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout functional simulation the semiconductor industry would not be where it is today, but some people in the industry contend it hasn’t received the attention and research it deserves, causing a stagnation in performance. Others disagree, noting that design sizes have increased by orders of magnitude while design times have shrunk, pointing to simulation remaining a suitable tool for the job.

semiengineering.com
#Design Technology#Simulators#Darpa#The Simulation#Technologies#Hardware Performance#Space Hardware#Dvcon#Darpa#The Verification Group#Rtl#Imperas Software#Verilog Xl#Vhdl#Systemverilog#Onespin Solutions#Fpga#Uvm#Cadence S Dua#Amdahl
Troy, MIHPCwire

Altair Announces Latest Release of Simulation Solutions

TROY, Mich., May 26, 2021 — Altair, a global technology company providing solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI) announces the release of its latest simulation solutions, including comprehensive computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and expanded capabilities in electronic system design (ESD). Updates include all major CFD solutions under a single license, expanded end-to-end electronic system design capability, and seamless access to the cloud.
Computersarxiv.org

Parallel Quantum Algorithm for Hamiltonian Simulation

We study how parallelism can speed up quantum simulation. A parallel quantum algorithm is proposed for simulating the dynamics of a large class of Hamiltonians with good sparse structures, called uniform-structured Hamiltonians, including various Hamiltonians of practical interest like local Hamiltonians and Pauli sums. Given the oracle access to the target sparse Hamiltonian, in both query and gate complexity, the running time of our parallel quantum simulation algorithm measured by the quantum circuit depth has a doubly (poly-)logarithmic dependence $\operatorname{polylog}\log(1/\epsilon)$ on the simulation precision $\epsilon$. This presents an exponential improvement over the dependence $\operatorname{polylog}(1/\epsilon)$ of previous optimal sparse Hamiltonian simulation algorithm without parallelism. To obtain this result, we introduce a novel notion of parallel quantum walk, based on Childs' quantum walk. The target evolution unitary is approximated by a truncated Taylor series, which is obtained by combining these quantum walks in a parallel way. A lower bound $\Omega(\log \log (1/\epsilon))$ is established, showing that the $\epsilon$-dependence of the gate depth achieved in this work cannot be significantly improved.
Softwarearxiv.org

A Simulation Framework for Contention-Free Scheduling on WiGig

The latest IEEE 802.11 amendments provide support to directional communications in the Millimeter Wave spectrum and, thanks to the wide bandwidth available at such frequencies, makes it possible to wirelessly approach several emergent use cases, such as virtual and augmented reality, telepresence, and remote control of industrial facilities. However, these applications require stringent Quality of Service, that only contention-free scheduling algorithms can guarantee. In this paper, we propose an end-to-end framework for the joint admission control and scheduling of periodic traffic streams over mmWave Wireless Local Area Networks based on Network Simulator 3, a popular full-stack open-source network simulator. Moreover, we design a baseline algorithm to handle scheduling requests, and we evaluate its performance with a full-stack perspective. The algorithm is tested in three scenarios, where we investigated different configurations and features to highlight the differences and trade-offs between contention-based and contention-free access strategies.
ComputersAPS physics

Simulation of memristive synapses and neuromorphic computing on a quantum computer

One of the major approaches to spike-based neuromorphic computing is using memristors as analog synapses. We propose unitary quantum gates that exhibit memristive behaviors, including Ohm's law, pinched hysteresis loop and synaptic plasticity. Hysteresis depending on the quantum phase and long-term plasticity that encodes the quantum state are observed. We also propose a three-layer neural network with the capability of universal quantum computing. Quantum state classification on the memristive neural network is demonstrated. These results pave the way towards quantum spiking neural network built on unitary processes. We obtain these results in numerical simulations and experiments on the superconducting quantum computer ibmq_vigo.
Trafficarxiv.org

Towards a Very Large Scale Traffic Simulator for Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning Testbeds

Smart traffic control and management become an emerging application for Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL) to solve traffic congestion problems in urban networks. Different traffic control and management policies can be tested on the traffic simulation. Current DRL-based studies are mainly supported by the microscopic simulation software (e.g., SUMO), while it is not suitable for city-wide control due to the computational burden and gridlock effect. To the best of our knowledge, there is a lack of studies on the large-scale traffic simulator for DRL testbeds, which could further hinder the development of DRL. In view of this, we propose a meso-macro traffic simulator for very large-scale DRL scenarios. The proposed simulator integrates mesoscopic and macroscopic traffic simulation models to improve efficiency and eliminate gridlocks. The mesoscopic link model simulates flow dynamics on roads, and the macroscopic Bathtub model depicts vehicle movement in regions. Moreover, both types of models can be hybridized to accommodate various DRL tasks. This creates portals for mixed transportation applications under different contexts. The result shows that the developed simulator only takes 46 seconds to finish a 24-hour simulation in a very large city with 2.2 million vehicles, which is much faster than SUMO. Additionally, we develop a graphic interface for users to visualize the simulation results in a web explorer. In the future, the developed meso-macro traffic simulator could serve as a new environment for very large-scale DRL problems.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Coarse-Grid Selection Using Simulated Annealing

Multilevel techniques are efficient approaches for solving the large linear systems that arise from discretized partial differential equations and other problems. While geometric multigrid requires detailed knowledge about the underlying problem and its discretization, algebraic multigrid aims to be less intrusive, requiring less knowledge about the origin of the linear system. A key step in algebraic multigrid is the choice of the coarse/fine partitioning, aiming to balance the convergence of the iteration with its cost. In work by MacLachlan and Saad, a constrained combinatorial optimization problem is used to define the "best" coarse grid within the setting of a two-level reduction-based algebraic multigrid method and is shown to be NP-complete. Here, we develop a new coarsening algorithm based on simulated annealing to approximate solutions to this problem, which yields improved results over the greedy algorithm developed previously. We present numerical results for test problems on both structured and unstructured meshes, demonstrating the ability to exploit knowledge about the underlying grid structure if it is available.
Computersarxiv.org

Towards a NISQ Algorithm to Simulate Hermitian Matrix Exponentiation

A practical fault-tolerant quantum computer is worth looking forward to as it provides applications that outperform their known classical counterparts. However, millions of interacting qubits with stringent criteria are required, which is intractable with current quantum technologies. As it would take decades to make it happen, exploiting the power of noisy intermediate-scale quantum(NISQ) devices, which already exist, is becoming one of current goals. Matrix exponentiation, especially hermitian matrix exponentiation, is an essential element for quantum information processing. In this article, a heuristic method is reported as simulating a hermitian matrix exponentiation using parametrized quantum circuit(PQC). To generate PQCs for simulations, two strategies, each with its own advantages, are proposed, and can be deployed on near future quantum devices. Compared with the method such as product formula and density matrix exponentiation, the PQCs provided in our method require only low depth circuit and easily accessible gates, which benefit experimental realizations. Furthermore, in this paper, an ancilla-assisted parameterized quantum circuit is proposed to characterize and compress a unitary process, which is likely to be applicable to realizing applications on NISQ hardwares, such as phase estimation, principal component analyses, and matrix inversion. To support the feasibility of our method, numerical experiments were investigated via simulating evolutions by Bell state, GHZ state and Hamiltonian of Crotonic acid, which show an experimental friendly result when compared with their conventional methods. As pursuing a fault-tolerant quantum computer is still challenging and takes decades, our work, which gives a NISQ device friendly way, contributes to the field of NISQ algorithms and provides a possibility, exploiting the power with current quantum technology.
Computersarxiv.org

VersatileGait: A Large-Scale Synthetic Gait Dataset Towards in-the-Wild Simulation

Gait recognition has a rapid development in recent years. However, gait recognition in the wild is not well explored yet. An obvious reason could be ascribed to the lack of diverse training data from the perspective of intrinsic and extrinsic factors. To remedy this problem, we propose to construct a large-scale gait dataset with the help of controllable computer simulation. In detail, to diversify the intrinsic factors of gait, we generate numerous characters with diverse attributes and empower them with various types of walking styles. To diversify the extrinsic factors of gait, we build a complicated scene with a dense camera layout. Finally, we design an automated generation toolkit under Unity3D for simulating the walking scenario and capturing the gait data automatically. As a result, we obtain an in-the-wild gait dataset, called VersatileGait, which has more than one million silhouette sequences of 10,000 subjects with diverse scenarios. VersatileGait possesses several nice properties, including huge dataset size, diverse pedestrian attributes, complicated camera layout, high-quality annotations, small domain gap with the real one, good scalability for new demands, and no privacy issues. Based on VersatileGait, we propose series of experiments and applications for both research exploration of gait in the wild and practical applications. Our dataset and its corresponding generation toolkit will be publicly available for further studies.
Computersarxiv.org

SED-ML Validator: tool for debugging simulation experiments

Bilal Shaikh, Andrew Philip Freiburger, Matthias König, Frank T. Bergmann, David P. Nickerson, Herbert M. Sauro, Michael L. Blinov, Lucian P. Smith, Ion I. Moraru, Jonathan R. Karr. Summary: More sophisticated models are needed to address problems in bioscience, synthetic biology, and precision medicine. To help facilitate the collaboration needed...
Computersarxiv.org

Large-Scale Wasserstein Gradient Flows

Wasserstein gradient flows provide a powerful means of understanding and solving many diffusion equations. Specifically, Fokker-Planck equations, which model the diffusion of probability measures, can be understood as gradient descent over entropy functionals in Wasserstein space. This equivalence, introduced by Jordan, Kinderlehrer and Otto, inspired the so-called JKO scheme to approximate these diffusion processes via an implicit discretization of the gradient flow in Wasserstein space. Solving the optimization problem associated to each JKO step, however, presents serious computational challenges. We introduce a scalable method to approximate Wasserstein gradient flows, targeted to machine learning applications. Our approach relies on input-convex neural networks (ICNNs) to discretize the JKO steps, which can be optimized by stochastic gradient descent. Unlike previous work, our method does not require domain discretization or particle simulation. As a result, we can sample from the measure at each time step of the diffusion and compute its probability density. We demonstrate our algorithm's performance by computing diffusions following the Fokker-Planck equation and apply it to unnormalized density sampling as well as nonlinear filtering.
Technologyneit.edu

Simulation Labs & Technologies

Housed in a 50,000 sq. ft. space replicating a real hospital wing, gain confidence and practice with the best in-class simulation labs and technologies at The College of Health Sciences. From delivering babies with our SimMom, to stimulating Laparoscopic Surgeries and hooking up ventilators, we truly believe healthcare students learn best by doing.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Microsoft Flight Simulator halves installation size

Microsoft has halved the installation size of Flight Simulator. Before today, installing the game would take up around an eye-watering 150GB+ of your space. Now, however, a new update squeezes that down to a more palatable – if not quite svelte – 83GB. While Microsoft stopped short of clarifying how,...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Toy Tinker Simulator System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-6100T | AMD FX-6100. Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 | AMD Radeon R7-250X. OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 | AMD FX-6350. Memory: 8 GB...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

AI Safety and the Scaling Hypothesis

Andy Jones explains how we can predict the capabilities of large AIs from smaller ones — and what that means for AI safety. Editor’s note: This episode is part of our podcast series on emerging problems in data science and machine learning, hosted by Jeremie Harris. Apart from hosting the podcast, Jeremie helps run a data science mentorship startup called SharpestMinds.
SciencePhys.org

Simulations examine performance of materials in NIF experiments

Scientists have examined the performance of pure boron, boron carbide, high-density carbon and boron nitride ablators—the material that surrounds a fusion fuel and couples with the laser or hohlraum radiation in an experiment—in the polar direct drive exploding pusher (PDXP) platform, which is used at the National Ignition Facility (NIF). The platform uses the polar direct drive configuration to drive high ion temperatures in a room-temperature capsule and has potential applications for plasma physics studies and as a neutron source.
Technologykey.aero

PMDG Reveals Microsoft Flight Simulator Roadmap

Robert Randazzo, CEO of PMDG has revealed a roadmap of products due to be released for Microsoft Flight Simulator along with the approximate timelines. He also announced the launch of the official PMDG YouTube channel. Randazzo said: "We do not view Microsoft Flight Simulator (MSFS) as a port-over process. About...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Simulating A Quantum Computer With Qiskit

The Qiskit Quantum Simulators-How to use them and What they are used for. Do you want to get started with Quantum Machine Learning? Have a look at Hands-On Quantum Machine Learning With Python. In quantum computing, we use the fundamental properties of quantum physics to perform a computation: superposition and...
Engineeringparabolicarc.com

TERRA TECH & Yaroslavl State University to Develop Artificial Intelligence Technologies Based on Satellite Data

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (Roscosmos PR) — TERRA TECH, a subsidiary of the Russian Space Systems Holding (RKS, part of the Roscosmos State Corporation), and Yaroslavl State University named after P.G. Demidov at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum agreed to unite efforts to develop and market high-tech software solutions based on space imagery data using artificial intelligence technologies.
Computersautomationworld.com

Simulation Platform for IoT Network Testing

Among the biggest challenges of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is the installation, management, and integration of an unprecedented array of data-producing connected devices. The increased loads of data created by the IIoT’s proliferation of connected devices places a great strain on industrial networks. To date, several technologies are...
Computersarxiv.org

About Digital Communication Methods for Visible Light Communication

The visible light communication (VLC) by LED is one of the important communication methods because LED can work as high speed and VLC sends the information by high flushing LED. We use the pulse wave modulation for the VLC with LED because LED can be controlled easily by the microcontroller, which has the digital output pins. At the pulse wave modulation, deciding the high and low voltage by the middle voltage when the receiving signal level is amplified is equal to deciding it by the threshold voltage without amplification. In this paper, we proposed two methods that adjust the threshold value using counting the slot number and measuring the signal level. The number of signal slots is constant per one symbol when we use Pulse Position Modulation (PPM). If the number of received signal slots per one symbol time is less than the theoretical value, that means the threshold value is higher than the optimal value. If it is more than the theoretical value, that means the threshold value is lower. So, we can adjust the threshold value using the number of received signal slots. At the second proposed method, the average received signal level is not equal to the signal level because there is a ratio between the number of high slots and low slots. So, we can calculate the threshold value from the average received signal level and the slot ratio. We show these performances as real experiments.