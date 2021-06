Sr. Engineer – EHS (Environment, Health & Safety)

OBJECTIVE: Reporting to the General Manager, this position will lead the EHS function by providing direction and support at all levels in the plant and work with site leadership to establish a strong EH&S culture. This position will monitor and assess compliance to prevent chemical, physical and biological hazards and exposures throughout the plant and to the community. The individual will ensure that all plant environmental, health and safety policies, guidelines and programs are in compliance with regulatory requirements, best practice industry and Corporate standards. The individual will administer effective EHS programs and procedures that continuously increase overall awareness in EHS to eliminate undesired incidents at the plant. This will include, developing, organizing and providing any needed EHS training. Collaborate with Corporate, business units and regulatory agencies to ensure EHS concerns are identified and managed. Along with participates on the Corporate and Winnebago EHS Committees.