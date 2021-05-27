Do We Have An IC Model Crisis?
Models are critical for IC design. Without them, it’s impossible to perform analysis, which in turn limits optimizations. Those optimizations are especially important as semiconductors become more heterogenous, more customized, and as they are integrated into larger systems, creating a need for higher-accuracy models that require massive compute power to develop. But those factors, and others, are making it difficult for industry standard models — which have been fundamental to chip design — to keep pace.semiengineering.com