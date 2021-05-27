Brokerages Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price at $154.61
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.www.modernreaders.com