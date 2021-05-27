Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Brokerages Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price at $154.61

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Suisse Group#Stock Price#Credit Suisse Analysts#Equities Analysts#Set Jpmorgan Chase#Jpm Rrb Target Price#Royal Bank Of Canada#Zacks Investment Research#Nyse Jpm#Evp Marianne Lake#Royal Harbor Partners Llc#Abbrea Capital Llc#Ccb#Cib#Commercial Banking#Asset Wealth Management#Marketbeat Com#Jpm Shares#Equity#Day Trading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOKIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €4.28 ($5.04).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $70.00

Several other research firms have also commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.76.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $654,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Several other institutional investors...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,484,709 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $815,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 56.0% in May

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the April 29th total of 737,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Other institutional investors have also bought...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Certified Advisory Corp Invests $152,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Price...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Position Lowered by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Five Below were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rossmore Private Capital Acquires New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Other institutional investors...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expands By 41.8%

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 29th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mission Wealth Management LP Has $6 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.28

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives $240.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Davidson Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Freedom Day Solutions LLC Trims Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.