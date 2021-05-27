Brokerages Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price at $154.61

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.