Specialist – Renewable Energy (Nature & Climate Initiative)

WWF-India is looking for a dynamic and motivated individual to be part of a team implementing this program. The geographic focus of this work is the Sundarbans region of West Bengal where the programme aims to promote at a practice and policy level, renewable energy based productive use applications ranging from water pumping/water purification and crop processing to electric mobility. The RE Specialist would lead the design and implementation of this component of the programme. This includes background analysis of the energy demand, identification of potential suppliers for cost-effective technical interventions/solutions, supervising their on-ground timely implementation, post-implementation follow-up, documenting the process to draw learnings and working with the larger team to influence RE policy. The position also requires management of a small team in their field, working on energy aspects.