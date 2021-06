A pair of mallards greeted me as I stood on the brow of the Red River bank and examined the far shore for any signs of animal life. They wing their way above the course of the river 20 feet above the water, muttering something or other to each other; perhaps instructions to land, which they do shortly off to my right. There seems to be nothing much to notice about them for the time being. They are simply going about their businesses, feeding or resting.