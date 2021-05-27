New research finds negative effects of chemotherapy on kids
Cancer is one of the most widely researched diseases in the healthcare industry. Despite the abundance of cancer research, seldom has the research focused on pediatric patients after cancer treatment, especially after receiving chemotherapy. Children have a five year survival rate of 64-97% depending on the type of cancer. However, patients who enter remission because of chemotherapy may have lasting neurological deficits which affect their motor skills, behavior, and memory.sciworthy.com