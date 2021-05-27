Uncovering Curiosities: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon’s THE TOWN THAT DREADED SUNDOWN
Horror reboots and sequels are ten a penny and most of them aren’t very good. However, the remake/sequel of The Town That Dreaded Sundown hits the mark and offers something new, even if it is a beat-for-beat redo of Charles B. Pierce’s 1976 shocker (read the Movies In Focus review). Produced by Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum, The Town That Dreaded Sundown works because it follows the first film so closely, while also removing a lot (but not all) of the superfluous humour that make it so uneven. It’s bloodier and gorier of course, but that’s how things roll these days.www.moviesinfocus.com