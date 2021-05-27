DePay (DEPAY) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Bounce Token coin can currently be bought for about $23.09 or 0.00062903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token has a total market cap of $48.12 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.