Associate System Engineer -IT

Theoretical, computational, and experimental characterization of nematic elastomers. Nematic elastomers are programmable soft materials that display large, reversible, and predictable deformation under an external stimulus such as a change in temperature or light. They are composed of a lightly crosslinked polymer network with stiff, rod-like liquid crystal molecules incorporated within the polymer chains. In thermotropic nematic elastomers, the liquid crystals undergo a continuous and reversible phase transition between the randomly oriented isotropic state and the highly oriented nematic state. Further, there is a direct thermo-mechanical coupling between the underlying temperature-responsive orientational order of the liquid crystal molecules and the macroscopic shape change of the surrounding elastomer chains. Finally, these materials display an unusually soft behavior. These remarkable properties make them promising materials for applications in aerospace as deployable structures and skins, in biomedical engineering as a soft pump, and in communications as the actuation mechanism in a reconfigurable antenna. Motivated by these applications, this thesis discusses the theoretical, computational, and experimental characterization of nematic elastomers.