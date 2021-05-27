Cancel
Associate System Engineer -IT

saurenergy.com
 6 days ago

Prepare Standard Operating procedures for the day-to-day maintenance of the applications and underlying systems. Ensure knowledge pertaining to new implementations and technologies are adequately shared with the team. Ensure adequate monitoring and controls are in place to ensure stability of the solutions. Establish clear communication channels and ensure proper feedback...

www.saurenergy.com
Health Insurance
Jobs
Sciencebetterprogramming.pub

The Ten Commandments of an Engineering Manager

You’re the engineering manager (or one of them) for your company — congrats! You’ve made it!. But do you realize the responsibility that lies in your hands? You’re not just “the boss” for all those developers whaling away at their keywords like there’s no tomorrow — you have obligations towards them and the company you work for.
Economysdbn.org

Automation Engineer | BlueNalu, Inc.

BlueNalu, Inc. is a rapidly growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology will produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for sea life, and sustainable for our planet. Our products will be great tasting, trusted, safe, and free of mercury and environmental contaminants.
Industryplasticstoday.com

Key Industry Associations Announce Support of Virtual Engineering Days

The nation’s leading plastics industry associations and manufacturing and advocacy groups have announced their support of Virtual Engineering Days, the upcoming three-day digital conference and exhibition for plastics, packaging, and manufacturing professionals. They are the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), Society of Plastics Engineers, California Manufacturers & Technology Association, and Sterilization Packaging Manufacturers Council. Virtual Engineering Days, organized by Informa Markets – Engineering, which publishes PlasticsToday, is scheduled for June 15 to 17, 2021.
Economyfacilitiesnet.com

7 Tips for Hiring an Engineer

Your engineer is a crucial team member for any new construction or major renovation project. Here are some best practices for creating a good partnership. Engineers are responsible for designing, planning, and building basically everything from large scale construction projects to smaller infrastructure pieces. With more than 303,000 engineers in the United States it can be a difficult process to find the right firm to work with. When you are looking for an engineer to assist you with a project, you want someone who will work alongside you and provide the expertise needed to make your project last for years to come. Given that it is an important decision when hiring an engineering firm, here are a few tips to help you find the right firm for your job.
Computersnetapp.com

site reliability engineering course

SRE is a discipline founded here at Google that utilizes prescriptive methods and principles for building and running reliable systems. With CRE, we work with customers and partners to reduce the operational burden of your systems, become more agile, and help you run reliable services for your users and customers.
EconomyAxios

Assembly / Manufacturing Engineer / Manager

– Do you get off on making processes and systems run butter-smooth?. – Do you love teaching and training your employees to be better?. – Do you thrive in a high-stress environment filled with political infighting, bureaucracy, and corporate nonsense?. If so, then we are the place for you, except...
Jobsbuckrail.com

Mechanical Designer or Engineer

Seeking progressive mechanical designer, engineer in training or licensed engineer with post-academic experience with buildings to help grow and support our services in the greater Mountain West and California. You understand how buildings and systems are put together and thrive on learning about how passive design improves occupant comfort and reduces heating and cooling loads. You look forward to demonstrating creativity and technical excellence in providing mechanical and plumbing design for a variety of building types.
Computersmelvillereview.com

Computer Engineering Technology

Computer and technology levels can provide the skills necessary to carry out the required duties of an entry-level position in the area. These levels additionally demonstrates to employers that applicants have acquired the required coaching to do the job properly. In most circumstances, bachelor’s levels in computer information technology are essential, even for entry-level positions. An exception to this rule could be found in the space of net improvement. This two-yr program relies on the IT Essentials and CCNA Routing and Switching curricula provided by the Cisco Networking Academy. It’s nearly impossible to work in right now’s world with out computer systems. Widespread use in business, trade, education, and authorities has created a demand for skilled computer professionals.
Economyaiche.org

Excel for Chemical Engineering Problems

Over the years, it’s become clear to us at ChEnected just how useful Excel is for many chemical engineers. Some of our most popular posts have been tips and tutorials for using spreadsheets to solve chemical engineering problems. Since many people right now are looking for ways to hone existing...
Jobsbuckrail.com

Facilities Engineer

The primary objective of this position is to assist the Director of Facilities Maintenance with maintaining, repairing, and replacing fixtures, equipment and facilities as necessary. A successful candidate will be mechanically inclined, enjoy problem solving and have experience with pool operations.
Homewood, ILhfchronicle.com

Engineers will assess ventilation systems in District 153 schools

The Homewood District 153 school board approved a study of the ventilation systems at its three schools to determine what improvements can be made for better indoor air quality. The district decided to move forward on the assessment because of the concern of air quality, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic...
Retailbuckrail.com

Maintenance Engineer

Caldera House is a boutique hotel with a focus on luxury hospitality, bringing together a group of like-minded individuals who chase the mountain lifestyle. We are seeking an entry-level maintenance engineer, with the primary responsibility to maintain all building related systems, ensuring safety and functionality. Each day will offer a unique opportunity, perfect for someone who likes interesting tasks and variation in their day. You will work with a tight-knit and supportive team, and the right candidate will be both trained in multiple facets and given ample opportunities for upward mobility and specialization.
Engineeringcaltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Theoretical, computational, and experimental characterization of nematic elastomers. Nematic elastomers are programmable soft materials that display large, reversible, and predictable deformation under an external stimulus such as a change in temperature or light. They are composed of a lightly crosslinked polymer network with stiff, rod-like liquid crystal molecules incorporated within the polymer chains. In thermotropic nematic elastomers, the liquid crystals undergo a continuous and reversible phase transition between the randomly oriented isotropic state and the highly oriented nematic state. Further, there is a direct thermo-mechanical coupling between the underlying temperature-responsive orientational order of the liquid crystal molecules and the macroscopic shape change of the surrounding elastomer chains. Finally, these materials display an unusually soft behavior. These remarkable properties make them promising materials for applications in aerospace as deployable structures and skins, in biomedical engineering as a soft pump, and in communications as the actuation mechanism in a reconfigurable antenna. Motivated by these applications, this thesis discusses the theoretical, computational, and experimental characterization of nematic elastomers.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Engineering essentials for data science

The programming concepts in the “Analytics Essentials for Data Science” post covered how to work with data once it’s sitting in front of you. These concepts are sufficient if your workflow looks something like downloading a CSV from Google Drive onto your laptop, analyzing the data, then attaching a PDF to a report.
Retaildatabricks.com

Engineering Blog

Machine Learning-based Item Matching for Retailers and Brands. Item matching is a core function in online marketplaces. To ensure an optimized customer experience, retailers compare new and updated product information against existing listings to ensure consistency and avoid duplication. Online retailers may also compare their listings with those of their competitors to identify differences in price and inventory. Suppliers making products available across...
Lake Oswego, ORPamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego-based Micro Systems Engineering Inc. looking to expand

Biomedical company pursuing expansion paths to support future growth and production demands. Micro Systems Engineering Inc. may not be the most well-known business in the city of Lake Oswego, but the work it does to help people extends far beyond its walls. MSEI is a biomedical company located at 6024...
AgricultureDaily News

Engineers applaud technological innovations

Innovations in engineering and technology for agricultural, food and biological systems recently were recognized by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. The winners of the society’s 2021 AE50 award program were new to the marketplace in 2020 and have the potential for a broad impact in their area of industry, according to the organization. Winners of the 2021 AE50 awards have been featured in the past few editions of Agri-View. This week’s edition completes the series of AE50 winners.
SoftwareDesign World Network

Siemens expands Simcenter with AI-driven generative engineering for systems architectures

Siemens Digital Industries Software announces the release of Simcenter Studio software, a web application dedicated to discovering better system architectures, faster. Simcenter Studio offers a unique competitive advantage for designing products by finding the best possible system architectures in a shorter amount of time, searching through thousands of possibilities using artificial intelligence and system simulation. These results are automatically generated to meet the user’s design requirements and deliver specific systems architectures faster than ever before. This AI-based generation of system architectures is the latest addition to Simcenter software within Siemens‘ Xcelerator portfolio.
SoftwareLight Reading

Get Cloud-Native Voice Up and Running Quickly With Engineered Systems

Voice is the original telephony service, the granddaddy of them all. The service has been an inseparable part of mobile subscriptions in every generation of network technology. It is offering a simple way for people to reach out across the globe to talk instantly and securely. Voice will undoubtedly continue...