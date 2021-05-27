Pushing The Limits Of Hardware-Assisted Verification
As semiconductor complexity continues to escalate, so does the reliance on hardware-assisted simulation, emulation, and prototyping. Since chip design first began, engineers have complained their design goals exceeded the capabilities of the tools. This is especially evident in verification and debug, which continue to dominate the design cycle. Big-iron tooling has enabled design teams to keep pace with growing complexity through a combination of parallelism, more and different processing elements, and the addition of machine learning.