CUMBERLAND – Like everyone in the local running community, Steve Mazzone doesn’t want to hear the “V-word” when it comes to road races. Unfortunately for Mazzone, who is one of the race directors of the Arnold Mills Road Race, the COVID-19 pandemic forced last July’s 52nd annual event to be held virtually. And even though he saw a few hundred people sign up for the four-mile race – and quite a few tour the course on the morning of the Fourth of July – he knew deep down that, like the Marvin Gaye hit song from the late ’60s, “ain’t nothing like the real thing.”