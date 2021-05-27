Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Cody Rhodes Drops Spoiler On Future Of TNT Title, Talks AEW Moving To TBS

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW star and EVP Cody Rhodes has confirmed that the TNT Championship will not be renamed when AEW programming moves to TBS in 2022. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Rhodes said he’s “99 percent sure” that “the second most important title in wrestling” will not be altered with next year.

www.wrestlinginc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Ogogo
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Tony Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbs#Tnt#Combat#Tnt#Tbs#The Tnt Championship#Warnermedia#Aew Rampage#Aew Dynamite#American#Ppv#Aew Star#Aew Programming#Comicbook Com#Wrestlers#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

News On Rumors Of AEW EVP Infighting

This past week on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, Pro Wrestling Torch’s Wade Keller and Pro Wrestling Net’s Jason Powell discussed a rumored spat between AEW’s EVP’s, which are Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. During the discussion on Keller’s Tuesday Flagship show, the two speculated about infighting between the EVP’s.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

QT Marshall Says His Money In AEW Will Be For Behind The Scenes Work

QT Marshall loves being a professional wrestler but knows that he has a future behind the scenes. QT Marshall, in front of the camera, was known as Cody Rhodes’ right-hand man, behind the scenes, he also had a role as Cody's assistant. QT Marshall is also a trainer at the Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, Georgia and even Tony Khan has put over QT Marshall's work ethic in the past.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

AEW: The Nightmare Family versus The Factory is pure genius

AEW has made a name for itself in short order by giving unfamiliar but seasoned talent as well as relative rookies a national stage to perform on. A big way the fledgling company has accomplished this is by building a seemingly endless array of factions. The Elite. The Nightmare Family. Dark Order. The Hardy Family Office. The Inner Circle. The Pinnacle. Team Taz. And that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

QT Marshall On WWE NXT No Longer Opposing AEW Dynamite On Wednesdays

AEW’s QT Marshall sat down with Chris Van Vliet to talk about a variety topics. Among them was the idea of AEW getting back on the road again, something Marshall believes will be coming sooner than later. “I think so,” Marshall said. “As more states open up, I mean look...
WWEComicBook

Jeff Jarrett Talks Launching New Podcast, AEW's Success, Recruiting Young Talent in TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett officially launched his new podcast, My World with Jeff Jarrett, on Tuesday with AdFreeShows' Conrad Thompson. The former WWE and TNA star sat down with ComicBook last week to discuss the show, as well as his thoughts on aspects of the current pro wrestling business. He began by describing how Thompson convinced him to launch the show, saying, "He's been after me a couple of years to do this. Me and Bruce Prichard go back t30 years. Bruce worked for me in 2017, right when Something to Wrestle With was really just really hitting its stride or cranking up. We had conversations then about it, but candidly... I've had a, through COVID and through the pandemic, having a time like we all did, a little bit more time on ourselves, just because of the restrictions, but to give podcasting a different viewpoint, so to speak, and look at it from a perspective that, with Hulu and Netflix, it's on demand. Everything's on demand."
WWEbleedingcool.com

Where Does Cody Rhodes Get the Right to Call Himself American Dream?

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes cut an epic promo challenging Anthony Ogogo to a match at Double or Nothing. It was an impassioned speech that offered a unique twist on wrestling's past patriotic obsessions, in which Cody boldly dipped his toes into the discussion of racial divisions, before tying it all together with a one-night-only tribute to his father, the great Dusty Rhodes, by taking his nickname, The American Dream, for the Double or Nothing match. Here's what The Chadster wants to know: who the heck does Cody Rhodes think he is?!
Celebritiesewrestlingnews.com

Cody Rhodes Abandons Trademark Application For ‘The American Dream’

It was revealed on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite that Cody Rhodes will be competing as “The American Dream” (his father’s nickname) for one night only against Anthony Ogogo at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. Despite this, Cody has reportedly abandoned the trademark. Rhodes filed a trademark...
WWEPaste Magazine

MJF Vows to Destroy Chris Jericho in AEW's Blood & Guts Match

When All Elite Wrestling launched in 2019, there was no question about who its biggest star was. Chris Jericho, the first AEW World Champion, was already a wrestling legend and mainstream celebrity when he signed up with the brand new company, with a career that saw him become a star everywhere he went, from WWE and WCW to Mexico and Japan. Right alongside him were the wrestlers who made up the Elite, the stable that gave the company its name; Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were the top foreigners in New Japan, Cody Rhodes was a member of wrestling royalty who became a bigger star outside WWE than he ever was in it, and Hangman Adam Page was the young, charismatic workhorse considered the future of the company. From AEW’s very first press conference, these six were expected to dominate the young promotion, and that’s almost exactly what has happened.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AEW Blood & Guts: Future Factions Who Can Go to War

After a long wait, AEW was finally able to hold the first-ever Blood & Guts match last week with The Pinnacle taking down The Inner Circle. True to its name, it was a bloody, brutal match. Seemingly no one walked out without having bled in some fashion, or at least with many wounds to show off that will hurt for quite some time.
WWElastwordonsports.com

‘Heels,’ Wrestling Drama Starring Stephen Amell, Releases First Official Trailer

Stephen Amell, actor and star of the CW’s Arrow series, will be the lead in Michael Waldron’s new professional wrestling-driven STARZ drama series Heels. He will play the character Jack Spade, a professional wrestler who attempts to make something special out of his late father’s wrestling promotion in Georgia. Guest-starring in the series will be none other than CM Punk. On Sunday, they released the first trailer for the show.
WWE411mania.com

New Rumors Suggest Infighting Between AEW EVPs, Allegedly Not On Speaking Terms

It seems that there may be some trouble in paradise in AEW. During the latest episode of Wade Keller’s Tuesday Flagship podcast on PWTorch, it was revealed that there are rumors of infighting among the AEW EVPs Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, with some of them reportedly not on speaking terms.
WWEBleacher Report

Ranking AEW's Best, Bloodiest Matches Ahead of Dynamite: Blood & Guts

Oh yes, there will be blood Wednesday night on TNT as AEW Dynamite produced Blood & Guts, a War Games-like blowoff between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle. The match, a throwback to the classic battled between The Four Horsemen and their babyface rivals, it guarantees violence and will inevitably leave most (if not all) competitors sporting the proverbial crimson mask.