Our homes are our safe havens, our own little space on earth. Therefore, when we buy or rent a new place, we try our best to make it feel welcoming and cozy. Some people prefer big houses and apartments while others prefer practical and small living spaces. Moreover, many people can’t afford to live in big houses. Living in a small house or apartment, however, doesn’t mean that you can’t have a stylish design for your home. With the right design and some styling tricks, your small living space can look larger and more spacious. In this article, we will provide you with six tips that can help you design a small living space in a way that makes it look larger and adds style to it.