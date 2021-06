ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland’s chief judge is updating COVID-19 health measures for courthouses and judicial facilities to enable vaccinated people to enter them without face coverings effective June 1. Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued the orders in response to modified CDC protocols. The new orders will allow all judicial employees and court visitors over the age of 2 who are fully vaccinated to enter judiciary facilities without masks unless an administrative judge or state court administrator determines there are certain settings that may require them.