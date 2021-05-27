Cancel
Orlando, FL

Demings Introduces Legislation to Protect Police Officers

By Daniel Molina
floridianpress.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Rep. Val Demings (D), a former Chief of the Orlando Police Department and currently close to officially challenging Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) for his Senate seat next year, has announced new legislation regarding “concealable armor-piercing weapons.” Demings voted in favor of The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which requires “federal, state, tribal, and local law enforcement agencies to report data to DOJ on stops for traffic violations, pedestrian stops, frisks and body searches, and the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers.”

floridianpress.com
