Energy Industry

Ayana Renewable Power Private Limited

saurenergy.com
 5 days ago

Tracking of Potential v/s actual, Improve Availability and reliability of plants, Ensure Timely resolution of errors in field, work closely with OEM for meeting SLA of warranty terms, Improve PR% , Monthly deliverables sign off with O&M contractor. Monitor Plant performance, identify improvement opportunities and support central team in preparing...

www.saurenergy.com
Energy Industry

BP invests $220 million in U.S. solar development projects

(Reuters) - Energy major BP (NYSE:BP) Plc on Tuesday boosted its investment in U.S. renewables with a $220 million purchase of solar projects from developer 7X Energy. The deal, for assets with a production capacity of 9 gigawatts, marks BP's first independent investment in solar since buying a stake in Europe's largest solar developer, Lightsource, in 2017.
riverbender.com

Private company takes over Puerto Rico power company service

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A private company on Tuesday took over the transmission and distribution operations of Puerto Rico’s power authority, which has struggled with blackouts and bankruptcy, corruption and mismanagement. The takeover by Luma Energy under a 15-year contract coincided with the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane...
Energy Industry

RES buys 412 MW of DNV's wind assets under management

June 1 (Renewables Now) - UK renewable energy company RES said today it has acquired some asset management activities of Norway-based DNV across 412 MW of wind farms in operation in the UK and Ireland. Under the deal, the value of which was not disclosed, staff and contracts for 27...
Energy Industry

County sets rules for solar and wind projects

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Georgia Power Encourages Customers to Prepare for an Active Hurricane Season. Anheuser-Busch Celebrates Early Achievement of 2025 Renewable Electricity Sustainability Goal – Domestic Portfolio Now Brewed with 100% Renewable Electricity* from Solar and Wind Power. Dominion Energy, Ørsted and Eversource Reach Deal on...
Energy Industry Posted by
Reuters

Netherlands' renewable power uplift still short of EU goal

AMSTERDAM, May 31 (Reuters) - The use of renewable energy in the Netherlands increased by almost a fifth last year but still fell short of European standards, the Dutch national statistics office said on Monday. Solar, wind, biomass and other sustainable sources together delivered 11.1% of all energy used in...
Energy Industry

Sterlite Power Transmission Limited

Ensure compliance with the companies act and regulatory requirements for the company, the board ,and the directors. Arrange all board and committee meetings, including preparing and delivering board and committee agendas and meeting packs in a timely manner, ensuring quorate meetings and producing quality meeting minutes and post-meeting action point lists.
Energy Industry

Lightsource BP to Invest €900 mn in Portugal to Build 1.3 GW Solar Plants

London-based solar power developer Lightsource bp, a 50:50 joint venture with oil and gas company bp, recently announced that it has partnered with Portuguese local company INSUN to build five large-scale solar plants in Portugal, which are expected to add over 1.35 GW of low-carbon, renewable power to Portugal’s energy mix. The company plans to invest 900 million euros ($1.10 billion) into the projects over the next six years.
Energy Industry

Amber Infrastructure, Circle Power JV Looks to Expand U.S. Renewable Presence

Amber Infrastructure Group, an international infrastructure specialist, has expanded its U.S. renewable energy activities through the launch of Circle Power Renewables – a development company focused on solar, wind and battery projects in Michigan and other regional power markets. Circle Power Renewables is an expansion of Amber’s existing joint venture...
Energy Industry

Mainstream Renewable Power appoints new Chairman

Dr Eddie O’Connor has resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors of global renewable energy company Mainstream Renewable Power, with immediate effect. It follows backlash from a controversial statement made at Dublin Climate Dialogue. Dr O’Connor founded the company in 2008 and was Chief Executive Officer until 2017, at...
Energy Industry

How Trust Can Power Renewable Energy

The Values Proposition series is made possible by The Forrest E. Mars, Sr. Fund for Values and Ethics in Management. Negotiating an agreement or a financial transaction, we think of two parties. We shouldn’t forget that space in between. To create the right conditions for a deal, you have to get beyond the binary. Creating “middleness” is how people connect. The truth is, markets rest right in the middle. If it’s B-to-B or B-to-C, markets are the “to.”
Energy Industry

EcoMarine Power’s renewable energy system wins AiP from ClassNK

Classification Society ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Eco Marine Power for the development of a renewable energy system for ships labelled “Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy with EnergySail”. “Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy with EnergySail” is a system that utilises a combination of renewable energy (wind and solar)...
Energy Industry

Cook Inlet's Extreme Tides Attract Renewable-Power Developer

Alaska's Kenai Peninsula may soon be home to an advanced tidal energy power project. Tidal-power developer ORPC has applied for a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) permit for the installation of a five-megawatt pilot project near Nikiski, with plans for a phased development of a 100-megawatt commercial scale plant. Nikiski...
Energy Industry

CAC taps Beecher Carlson again for power and renewables expertise

CAC Specialty has added a further 14 power and renewable energy focused staff from rival Beecher Carlson to its fast-growing natural resources (NR) team. Subscribe for FULL access to this article - and ALL our premium content. For details on how to subscribe or for all commercial opportunities, including advertising,...
Energy Industry

Myopic thinking in Australia on electric vehicles and renewable power

Everyone’s looking at the transition to renewable power but ignoring another massive transition that has huge implications for the grid – the transition to electric vehicles. Looked at together changes the story. Here are some sums:. We have 20million vehicles in Australia;. if these were all electric vehicles each with...
Energy Industry

Iberdrola and Mitsubishi Power partner for renewable technologies

Mitsubishi Power and Iberdrola leaders have signed the co-operation agreement to identify opportunities for large-scale carbon-free renewable energy generation and storage projects for industrial use, one of the trickiest sectors to decarbonise. The partners will form teams of experts to identify industrial-scale, carbon-free renewable energy generation and storage projects to...
Energy Industry

Tauron says more cos in Poland choose renewable power supply

May 21 (Renewables Now) - Polish energy company Tauron Polska Energia SA (WSE:TPE) recently announced that the amount of renewable power bought by corporate customers under its EKO Premium product has doubled in 2020 to 1 TWh. Tomasz Lender of TAURON Sprzedaz said the company is observing a growing interest...
Industry

Good Energy: Renewable Power and the Design of Everyday Life

Good Energy delivers a declaration that renewable energy can be beautiful, affordable, and easy to implement. Jared Green highlights thirty-five case studies from around the world, featuring a wide array of designs and building types that achieve good energy, good design, and excellent cost-efficiency. Single-family homes, townhouses, community spaces, schools, offices, and even power plants demonstrate that relying on solar, wind, and geothermal energy doesn't have to cost more. Each inspiring design harmonizes nature, technology, and democratic space and shows that renewable energy can be appealing and accessible to everyone. An interview with Mark Z. Jacobson, Stanford University professor of civil and environmental engineering and cofounder of the Solutions Project, discusses pathways to 100-percent renewable energy around the globe through good design.