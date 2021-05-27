Ayana Renewable Power Private Limited

The Values Proposition series is made possible by The Forrest E. Mars, Sr. Fund for Values and Ethics in Management. Negotiating an agreement or a financial transaction, we think of two parties. We shouldn’t forget that space in between. To create the right conditions for a deal, you have to get beyond the binary. Creating “middleness” is how people connect. The truth is, markets rest right in the middle. If it’s B-to-B or B-to-C, markets are the “to.”