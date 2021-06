Boris Johnson has said Britons should not travel to ‘amber’ list destinations just hours after one of his own cabinet ministers caused confusion by claiming it was acceptable to visit countries like France and Spain to see friends. The Prime Minister said it was “very important” people understood the government’s new traffic light system. ‘Amber’ list countries should not be considered holiday destinations, he said. “It is not somewhere you should be going on holiday, let me be very clear about that,” he said. “If people do go to an amber list country - if they absolutely have to...