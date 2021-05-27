Portrait of the Artist as a Young Otaku – Frank Miller and Ronin

The Artist Spotlight featured “Temptress”, the new single from Ronin. Check out more about the song below:. Ronin‘s single “Temptress” is a fun, driving, upbeat song that is more or less about having some kind of alluring vice that you just cannot say “no” to, fighting against it, but eventually coming to terms and accepting your life for what it is. Some singular thing calls out to you and offers comfort in an otherwise comfortless world and you are uninhibitedly drawn in. The premise of the song is something that can be universally understood and related to; everyone has vices or guilty pleasures and, too often, people are made to feel ashamed of who they are because of it. Everyone has trouble accepting who they are, or coming to terms with things, and this song is an illustration of that struggle and eventual acceptance, because perhaps things aren’t so bad after all?