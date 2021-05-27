Cancel
Portrait of the Artist as a Young Otaku – Frank Miller and Ronin

By Tom Shapira
Cover picture for the articleRonin occupies a strange niche within the Frank Miller oeuvre. After his massive success on Daredevil, Jenette Kahn (DC’s publisher) made him an offer he couldn’t refuse – full artistic freedom. Not just in terms of story subject but also in terms of production: publication format, printing, paper stock... the works. For a man not yet in his 30’s to be given such freedom, especially in the context of the notoriously tyrannical mainstream American market, was probably intoxicating. The result was a six-issue series, 1983-84, each issue double-sized on high quality paper. There were no commercials. Miller even controlled publication deadlines (once every six weeks). This wasn’t product, this was art. It also ended up being probably the most personally revealing thing in his career.

