George Henry Allen, a Tech 4 Specialist with the Quartermaster Corps, was killed by lightning as he cooked for his fellow soldiers. Born on April 28, 1903, in Montgomery, Alabama, the Griffin resident was part of Company C, 100th Quartermaster Bakery Battalion. He joined the U.S. Army on Sept. 30, 1942 and trained at Fort Benning. He was First Cook and was working in front of the cook tent when a storm began.