Traverse City, MI

Nitro Circus Coming To Traverse City In October 2021

By Mark Frankhouse
 5 days ago
For fans of high risk, incredibly talented motor cyclists you'll be pumped to know that Nitro Circus will be making a visit to Traverse City this October. Since Nitro Circus' beginnings in 2003, it gained massive popularity, being started by multiple X Games gold medalist Travis Pastrana and creators of Jackass, star Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine. What originally began as a television show featuring an "action sport collective," quickly grew and eventually expanded and now is the inspiration behind the Nitro World Games.

