Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan Karaoke At Casa Rosa VIP Event

Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Miranda Lambert brought her husband Brendan McLoughlin onstage for the sweetest duet. Earlier this week, the “Bluebird” songstress invited her sweetheart to be by her side in celebrating the grand opening of her brand-new bar, Casa Rosa Nashville. At the Tuesday evening (May 25) event, Lambert and McLoughlin took the stage together for an adorable round of karaoke, the lovebirds charmed the crowd with a smitten rendition of a Grease classic: “Summer Nights.”

www.iheart.com
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

57K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Brendan Mcloughlin
Person
John Travolta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karaoke#Summer Nights#Song Lyrics#Casa Rosa Vip#Casa Rosa#Vip Party#Husband#Famous Guests#Charmed#Photo#Grand Opening#Clip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Music94.1 Duke FM

Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert lead 2021 CMT Music Awards nominations

The full list of nominated artists for the 2021 CMT Music Awards was revealed on Thursday morning, and Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are among the most-mentioned acts. Maren and Miranda are the leading nominees, with four nods each. This year’s show boasts 13 first-time nominees,...
MusicCMT

Miranda Lambert Releases Anthemic Quarantine Ballad “They’ve Closed Down The Honky Tonks”

In the wake of her critically-acclaimed new The Marfa Tapes album release alongside singer-songwriters Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, Miranda Lambert has added the quarantine-era lament “They’ve Closed Down The Honky Tonks” — yet another stripped-down ballad — to the bunch. The new Lambert song plays in the documentary regarding making the Marfa Tapes album that debuted two weeks ago. The track is featured in the film.
Musicb93radio.com

Miranda Lambert longs for dive bar camaraderie in “They’ve Closed Down the Honky Tonks”

Miranda Lambert pays homage to the shuttered bars during the COVID-19 pandemic in her new track, “They’ve Closed Down the Honky Tonks.”. Revealed exclusively during the premiere of The Marfa Tapes Film earlier this month, the song was written solely by Miranda at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It offers a look into her mindset as she paints a solemn image of a dark, empty bar, devoid of its usual “rowdy and reckless” patrons.
MusicTVOvermind

Cradle to Stage: Miranda and Bev Lambert Recap

Another week, another musician under the microscope as we take a look at Miranda Lamber and her mother, Bev, this time around, and learn a little more about Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters. It’s a little surprising to learn that Miranda was a quiet and very shy child growing up, but when it came to music it was evident by the age of 10 that she was meant to be someone whose talents would take her places that she might never have dreamed about. What’s even more surprising to learn is that she might never have been able to do that had her mother and father split for good before she was ever born since her family has played a big part in her life and they’ve managed to influence and support her in ways that were able to keep her going and make it clear that doing anything halfway wasn’t enough. It is kind of funny that her mother Bev admits that her husband has put up with a lot over the years since just by listening to her, Bev does sound like someone that might be kind of a hard personality to take on right away. But there’s also something there beneath the attitude and the need to show out for other people that can be heard in the way Bev talks about Miranda and part of it is the pride that she holds in her daughter and her abilities, while the rest of comes off as a type of uncertainty that she’s had to live with for a long, long time. That’s one perception anyway, and maybe it comes off differently to other people, but there’s something about Bev that lies beneath the confidence that’s readily apparent. There’s no doubt that she’s proud of her daughter, but unlike her husband, she definitely has to show it in a very big way.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall – The Marfa Tapes

Literally injecting new sounds into a familiar formula. It’s easy to be cynical and wary about the deluge of acoustic records, either re-recording their own material or doing covers that the Pandemic has inflicted upon us. Artists have to make money with their tour revenue drying up, of course, but that doesn’t make the bedroom recording quality and poorly thought-out choice of songs any more enjoyable. However, even the most skeptical listeners will find something intriguing in The Marfa Tapes.
MusicPosted by
107.7 WGNA

2021 CMT Music Awards Nominees Announced

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the list of 2021 CMT Music Awards nominees. The network announced the full list of nominations for this year's awards show on Thursday morning (May 13). Morris and Lambert each earned four 2021 CMT Music Awards nominations: Both are nominated in Video of the...
Nashville, TNWSMV

Miranda Lambert's Broadway bar 'Casa Rosa' officially open

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Miranda Lambert and her friends and family celebrated the grand opening of her new bar "Casa Rosa" on Tuesday night. The two-time Grammy winner is officially the first female country singer to open a bar of her own on Nashville's famous strip of bars on Broadway. In a previous statement, Lambert said, "This place is special to me and I'm happy to be representing the ladies here in Music City."
Celebritiesruralradio.com

Miranda Lambert hosts VIP karaoke night at her soon-to-be-opened Nashville bar

It was karaoke night at Miranda Lambert’s brand-new Nashville bar, Casa Rosa, this week, and the stars came out to celebrate. Casa Rosa may not have officially opened its doors to the public yet, but Miranda is already warming up her Texas-inspired eatery and honky tonk. To help her break in her new digs, she invited a star-studded list of VIPs to a private party, including Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Kid Rock and lots more.
MusicStereogum

Watch Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, & Jon Randall’s Gorgeous Performance Of “In His Arms” On Colbert

Last week, the country superstar Miranda Lambert got together with two of her songwriting partners, fellow Texans and Nashville-insider types Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, to release the intentionally stripped-down and lo-fi album The Marfa Tapes. On that record, the three of them recorded outside, with an acoustic guitar and a single microphone, laying down newly-written songs in single takes. It’s a very cool experiment from a popular and long-established artist who is still clearly finding new ways to use her voice.
Celebritiescountryfancast.com

Miranda Lambert “Kerosene” [Music Video & Lyrics]

Country music star Miranda Lambert's "Kerosene" helped ignite her country music career back in 2005. Watch the music video here... Country music star Miranda Lambert’s “Kerosene” was released in September 2005 as the third single and title-track to her debut album. The song was co-written by Miranda Lambert and Steve Earle and reached number 15 on the Hot Country Songs charts, becoming her first Top 20 country hit. It also gave the Texan her very first Grammy nomination for ‘Best Female Country Vocal Performance.’
Celebritiesblocktoro.com

Miranda Lambert Rumors: Singer warns Friends not to Attend Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Weding

Miranda Lambert and the rumors about her seem to be the favorite topic of tabloids and gossip columns. The singer is always included in some sort of controversy and there are reports claiming that Miranda doesn’t want her friends to attend Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding. As per the ‘National Enquirer’ reports, Lambert has warned her friends to steer clear of Shelton and Stefani’s wedding.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Reveals Decor Inspiration for New Casa Rosa Honky Tonk

Miranda Lambert has big things in store for Nashville’s bar scene. Recently, The Marfa Tapes singer opened up about what fans can expect when they walk into her new bar. Casa Rosa, also known as “Pink House” in Spanish, is currently under construction in the Broady area of Nashville, Tenn. The multi-level Texas-themed saloon will be one of many bars owned by country stars such as Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, and others.