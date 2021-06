If you want to talk to someone about cryptocurrency, then, most likely, even those who are not familiar with this topic will know what Bitcoin is. This coin is not only the most popular of all cryptocurrencies but also the most valuable. Today, its price reaches more than 57 thousand dollars. At the same time, at the end of last year, the price of Bitcoin was twice lower. The high volatility and unpredictability inherent in the value of this cryptocurrency are its distinctive features, through which Bitcoin speculation can bring both enormous benefits and catastrophic losses to its holders.