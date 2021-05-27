Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

The one tip for lawns that will transform your whole garden

By Tom Brown
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs most of the garden is now showing signs of life as we approach the summer months, you can see gaps more easily in your borders or fatalities from the winter – these can be filled or removed, giving rise to opportunities for new plants and projects this month. With...

www.telegraph.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#The Lawn#Compost#Food Trends#Garden Plants#Flowers And Plants#West Lawn#Lavender#Salads#West Sussex#Lawn Weeds#Gardening Tips Edge#Creeping Weeds#Fast Growing Grasses#Fast Growing Weeds#Pots#Thuggish Grasses#Cuttings#Head Gardener#Soil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
Larue County, KYlaruecountyherald.com

May Gardening Tips

• Mulch beds for weed control and moisture retention. Make sure to avoid “mulch volcanoes” by keeping mulch away from tree trunks and the bases of shrubs. • Use liquid products for lawn weed control. Most granular weed control products contain fertilizer, and are also known as “weed and feed” which should not be applied to lawns this time of year.
Animalstimes-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
Home & GardenPopular Mechanics

The 10 Best Plant Stands for Your Home

No doubt you’ve hopped on the “more is more” plant trend by now, filling every living room shelf or deck ledge with potted greenery. But if you really want to make a statement in your space with your ficus, succulents, or mini palms, a plant stand—or several placed in a tight arrangement—is the way to go. Mixing it up with stands of different styles and heights is how to create a look that's polished and doesn't feel too generic, sort of like creating an accent wall. We're rounded up our favorite options available in the market, so read on for our top recommendations.
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
Harrison County, KYCynthiana Democrat

Welcome butterflies to your garden

Light as air, bright as stained glass or creamy as angel wings, butterflies and moths do the important work of pollinating our plants while bringing joy to our gardens. They don’t require a lot from us human caregivers - only a few host plants for the babies, a few nectar plants for the adults, a little water or moist soil, a flat rock for sunning, and they’re happy critters.
GardeningFranklin Banner-Tribune

Get It Growing: Summer flower and garden tips

There are many things to be done in the lawn and in the garden as we transition from the spring into the summer. One thing to consider if you haven’t already done so is replacing your cool-season bedding plants with warm-season bedding plants. Traditional cool-season annual bedding plants such as...
GardeningThe Independent

When is it safe to plant out tender veg?

It’s just about time to plant out tender veg safely – or is it?. The rise and fall of temperatures this spring – April started off warm and dry, but ended up being the frostiest April in 60 years – has left some gardeners in a quandary about when to plant out their tender edibles, including courgettes, tomatoes and chillies.
GardeningAccuWeather

How to tackle your overgrown garden and lawn this summer

AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update. Rolling over to turn off your alarm on a weekend morning and opening the window to the smell of your neighbor's freshly-cut grass and the sight of sprinklers scattering droplets over the newly-planted sunflowers bed is the wake-up call of warmer weather.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Gardeninghometownsource.com

Column: Growing your garden at the library

Spring is here and many people are itching to get back into their yards and gardens, including the patrons and staff at the Northtown Library. In June 2020, a shoreline buffer garden was installed by the library pond. This month, a butterfly garden will also be added to the grounds.
Gardeningwilliamspioneer.com

Gardener’s Corner: Drought and your garden, lawns

This is will be a series of articles throughout the summer. As Americans we love our lawn! Did you know that if lawn (not ball fields and parks) were an agricultural crop it would be the number one crop in the United States? Wow, that’s a lot of grass to mow and throw in the green waste.
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
AnimalsHouston Chronicle

Michael Potter: Critters that might find their way into your lawn, garden

Last week I discussed snakes. In Southeast Texas we also must deal with raccoons, possums, moles, squirrels and armadillos. By no means is this a complete list but they are the major ones that we get the most phone calls about that have 4 legs. As we encroach on natural areas, the potential for damage to occur to lawns, landscapes and fruit and vegetables. There are several tips, techniques and tricks to help alleviate some of the damage caused by these critters. I will also include a website to publications that will help provide more detailed information.
Interior Designthechronicle-online.com

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Gardeningsheltonherald.com

Gardening columnist Adrian Higgins on clematis, diseased oaks and alternative lawn ideas

Washington Post gardening columnist Adrian Higgins answered questions recently in an online chat. Here is an edited excerpt. A: The mailbox is the stake. The problem is it's too low for many old fashioned varieties. But many of the newer varieties and especially those developed for container use are perfect for such a place. Raymond Evison has produced a number of such superior varieties and his website lists retail sources by state (raymondevisonclematis.com)- generally large independent garden centers. Make sure the planting hole is generously enriched before you plant your clematis.
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.
Gardeningkvrr.com

Melinda’s Garden Moment: Fertilizer Tips

Proper fertilization will help keep your lawn healthy and better able to outcompete the weeds, tolerate insects and disease and recover from environmental stresses. Start by calculating the area to be fertilized. Measure then multiply the length times the width of your lawn to get the square footage. The bag or your soil test will tell you how much fertilizer you need to apply to this area.
GardeningGardenista

Gardening 101: Solomon’s Seal

As a garden designer, I am often asked to recommend plants that are foolproof, black-thumb proof, and low-maintenance. As well as beautiful, of course! A constructive conversation about real-life plant care usually follows. But if the garden under discussion happens to enjoy shade (often seen as a curse), there is a perennial that comes to the rescue, every time: Solomon’s seal checks all those boxes. Polygonatum is a shining shade garden star.