Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Alert: US jobless claims drop to 406,000, another pandemic low, as layoffs further slow with economy strengthening

manisteenews.com
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — US jobless claims drop to 406,000, another pandemic low, as layoffs further slow with economy strengthening.

www.manisteenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Jobless Claims#Ap#Economy Strengthening#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Public Health
Related
EconomyMiami Herald

Gain in US factory gauge belies labor, supply constraints

A gauge of U.S. manufacturing quickened in May, propelled by stronger growth in orders -- which factories are having trouble satisfying because of supply shortages and labor constraints. A measure of factory activity rose to 61.2 from 60.7 a month earlier, according to data released Tuesday by the Institute for...
Public Healthritzherald.com

As COVID-19 Recedes, Labor Shortages Return as a Key Challenge for US Companies

When COVID-19 entered the US in early 2020, it struck an economy experiencing serious worker shortages, especially in blue-collar and manual services jobs. Within weeks, pandemic layoffs and restrictions sent unemployment soaring from historic lows to a peak of 15 percent (April 2020). Labor shortages appeared to be a thing of the past for the foreseeable future.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

COVID deaths plunge after major world city introduces ivermectin

Authorities create home-treatment-kit for 22 million-strong population. A citywide initiative in Mexico City to prescribe ivermectin to COVID-19 patients resulted in a plunge in hospitalizations and deaths, two studies found. Hospitalizations were down by as much as 76%, according to research by the Mexican Digital Agency for Public Innovation, Mexico’s...
Public HealthNASDAQ

Weekly Jobless Claims Reach New Pandemic Low

New weekly unemployment claims have dropped again, which could mean that a widespread economic recovery is getting closer. When the coronavirus outbreak first exploded, millions of jobs were shed in an instant as non-essential businesses were forced to shutter. But things have improved since then, and in the recent weeks, unemployment numbers have been overwhelmingly encouraging.
EconomyWashington Post

Unemployment benefit claims continue to drop as layoffs decline

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week as layoffs subsided, with companies desperate for workers to meet surging demand unleashed by a rapidly reopening economy. The economy, which in the first quarter notched its second-fastest growth pace since the third quarter...
Florida Statefloridatrend.com

Florida sees drop in jobless claims

As Florida prepares to scale back unemployment benefits, the state had its first week of new jobless claims below 10,000 since March 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The federal agency issued a report Thursday that estimated Florida had 8,864 new claims during the week that ended May...
Economyactionforex.com

US initial jobless claims dropped to 404k, lowest since Mar 2020

US initial jobless claims dropped -38k to 406k in the week ending May 22, better than expectation of 430k. That’s also the lowest level since March 14, 2020 (at 256k). Four-week moving average of initial claims dropped -46k to 459k, lowest since March 14, 2020 too. Continuing claims dropped -96k...
California StateRed Bluff Daily News

COVID economy: California unemployment claims rise, US claims drop

California unemployment claims have risen for the second straight week, in sharp contrast to a steady drop in filings in the United States, a forbidding sign that the statewide job market still suffers from coronavirus-linked ailments. Workers in California filed 71,800 initial claims for unemployment during the week that ended...
Public HealthBusiness Insider

U.S. Jobless Claims Once Again Drop To Pandemic-Era Low

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended May 22nd. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims slid to 406,000, a decrease of 38,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of...
Public Healthrebusinessonline.com

First-Time Claims for Unemployment Insurance Decrease Again to 406,000, Another Pandemic-Era Low

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A total of 406,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment insurance assistance for the week that ended May 22, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. These claims were a decrease of 38,000 from last week’s unrevised unemployment claims of 444,000 and were lower than Dow Jones economists’ estimates of 425,000. This week’s claims were the lowest claims since March 14, 2020, which had 256,000 claims. Continuing claims, data of which lags a week, decreased by 96,000 to 3.64 million, according to CNBC.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

US Jobless Benefit Claims Drop for 4th Straight Week

New claims for jobless benefits in the United States dropped for the fourth straight week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, as the world's biggest economy continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 406,000 out-of-work employees filed for unemployment compensation, down 38,000 from the revised figure of the...