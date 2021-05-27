Cancel
'Words like ‘lobster’ keep the posh clientele happy': The Garden at Corinthia, restaurant review

By William Sitwell
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Corinthia hotel is set in Whitehall, which always strikes me as something of a no-man’s land of a location, at least when it comes to the idea of hospitality and comfort. After all, this is the heart of government and a place where every street and alley has a tidy grandeur and formality about it. The buildings of our nation’s administration and democracy loom large and forbidding. The streets are both clean and feel like they are constantly swept by security; no lamp posts you could tie your bike to, no single yellow lines to perch your car while you nip in somewhere.

www.telegraph.co.uk
