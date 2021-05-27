Los Angeles Testing National Cop Registry to Track Police Misconduct
Los Angeles is set to test the LEWIS Registry, the first comprehensive national database of police officers who have been terminated or resigned due to misconduct. Named after the late Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, the Law Enforcement Work Inquiry System or LEWIS Registry aims to bring transparency and accountability to law enforcement nationwide, NBC News reports. The USC Safe Communities Institute (SCI) announced the pilot roll-out of the LEWIS (Law Enforcement Work Inquiry System) Registry on Monday.www.blackenterprise.com