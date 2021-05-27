Los Angeles Testing National Cop Registry to Track Police Misconduct

The white nationalist on federal death row for the racist mass shooting against nine Black church members in Charleston, SC, is pleading to have his death sentence overturned. Lawyers for Dylann Roof appeared in court on Tuesday where they claimed the convicted murderer was unable to stand trial due to being “disconnected from reality,” CNN reported. Making their arguments before a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, VA, they requested that an appellate court vacate Roof’s 33 convictions and death sentence, or remand his case to court for a “proper competency evaluation,” the Associated Press reported.