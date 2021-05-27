Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Texas, Hi, review: Sharleen Spiteri’s smooth voice is a triumph

By Kate Solomon
inews.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is always hard to tell whether heritage acts such as Texas, whose heyday came in the late 90s with the release of White on Blonde, are making music for fans, new listeners or themselves. Hi suggests a casual greeting, a meeting between two friends who may have drifted apart,...

inews.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rza
Person
Sharleen Spiteri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sound Of Music#Pop Music#Dance Music#New Music#Dark Chocolate#Britpop#Triumph#Languid Notes#Blonde#Hot Chocolate#Wu Tang Clan#Themes#Dark Fire#Method Man#Collaboration#Heritage#Review#Things#Trading Lines#White
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Texas Statemxdwn.com

Album Review: Texas – Hi

Scottish rock band Texas’ 10th album Hi is a funky, sultry ’70s pop-inspired epic. With influences from soft-rock ’80s guitar riffs and layered chord progressions over heartbroken lyrics, the result is a peek into a love of the past and Texas’s influences in the industry. Frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri even said that this album, originally supposed to be built off of outtakes from their 1997 White on Blonde album, is a newly crafted homage to the sounds of their past creations.
Portland, ORopb.org

Little Simz feat. Cleo Sol - “Woman”

Musician Little Simz (aka Simbiatu ‘Simbi’ Abisola Abiola Ajikawo) takes a moment to call out women from Tanzania to Brooklyn in the unifying groove of her newest single “Women.” Here, the London-based artist demonstrates a confident lyrical swagger that underpins a sound that not only moves listeners rhythmically but also resonates as a statement of unapologetic strength. “I love it when I see women doing their thing and looking flawless; I’m here for that!” she said in a statement. “It’s empowering, it’s inspiring; I wanted to say thank you and I wanted to celebrate them.” ‘That message of empowerment is beautifully manifested in the video for the song which represents her directorial debut.
MusicLowell Sun

10 best shark songs for your beach playlist

Summer’s here and the time is right for … sharks! Well, we hope that the Cape beaches will be free of the big creatures this summer, so maybe we can consider this playlist a pre-emptive strike. Sharks have turned up in a number of rock and rap songs, including a few great obscurities that we’ve dug up for this playlist. Feel free to find the songs online and blast them on your next beach trip.
Rock Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Wolf Alice triumphs with ‘Blue Weekend’

While London quartet Wolf Alice remains a bit of a secret here in the U.S., it’s a chart-topping cover star and festival main-stage mainstay across much of Europe. The band’s first two albums, 2015’s My Love is Cool and its 2018 follow-up, Visions of a Life, both wield noise with so much poise that it was hard to imagine what this band couldn’t pull off. And yet, after winning the prestigious Mercury Prize in 2018 for its second album, Wolf Alice often presented itself in the press as shy, guarded and somewhat bewildered by success. The competence and confidence of the songs stood in direct contrast with the band seeming not quite comfortable in its own skin, let alone the well-earned success so early in its career.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Calvin Love :: Lavender

Canadian crooner Calvin Love’s work runs the gamut from danceable pop to existential dream. His latest record, Lavender, oozes with what you might call modern loneliness, in that there is no such thing as “away” or “getting away from it all.” Everything comes to us now, no matter where we are, despite whether we want it or not. “Connected” does not stop you from feeling alone or far afield from where you sense you ought to be.
InternetAmadhia

The Best Beat Tapes on Bandcamp: May 2021

This month’s column is delightfully diverse. Below, you’ll find genre-agnostic, astrally-inclined productions from one of the L.A. beat scene’s foundational figures and leading women; a tape of devastating bass and face-melting synths from a rising Japanese producer; beats inspired by the spiritual jazz of the ‘60s and ‘70s; and sci-fi influenced grooves that pull from ambient as much as they do psych-rock. There’s also a project of innovative boom-bap that upholds the canon as much as it pushes against it.
Moviesthatshelf.com

In the Heights Review: A Crowd-Pleasing Triumph

In the Heights was the last film I caught inside of a movie theatre in 2020. I have not stepped foot in one since that advance press screening last spring. As luck will have it, I’ll finally be fully vaccinated by the time this glorious adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda’s Tony award-winning musical is released in theatres (and, yes, HBO Max) come June. And, trust me when I say, the timing couldn’t be better. For there is no film I am more eager to watch amidst an audience than this ode to the beauty of crowds, to the value of solidarity, and to the pleasures of community.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Popular Rock YouTuber Violet Orlandi Releases Debut Original Album

Over the past 10 years or so, Brazil-based rock vocalist/instrumentalist Violet Orlandi has become one of the biggest rock/metal YouTubers and she's now getting ready to release her debut album, High Priest Daughter. The record drops tomorrow (May 28), but we're giving you an early listen here via the premiere stream below.
Musicgrimygoods.com

Get lost in Adeline’s smoothly soulful “9”

French-Caribbean singer, bassist and producer Adeline just released her lush new single “9″ and it’s the ultimate easy listening offering. Serenading us with warm, silky vocals hovering atop classic instrumentation, this soulful release is a true treasure. The track examines the lasting affects of trauma and how that spills over to intimacy. Adeline reveals, “Too often, we live in past traumas and future fears instead of being in the present. The level of trauma and pain we experience on a daily basis affects us in so many ways that we don’t even fully realize it sometimes. So a person can be in love but just too wounded to open up. And when two people who are both experiencing pain and trauma meet, it can be hard to dive in.” The accompanying visuals are as relaxing as the song itself. From laying on a colorful hammock to scenic city views and delicately dancing by a building, there is a calming energy throughout.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Flatbush Zombies, Earl Sweatshirt & More Announce Halloween Show

Live music is on the cusp of a triumphant return, with many artists set to hit the stage this coming summer and beyond. Today, the Flatbush Zombies have come through to announce an upcoming Halloween show, set to take place on October 31st at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver Colorado.
MoviesRegister Citizen

'Blue Miracle' Review: A Real-Life Underdog Triumph Becomes a Wholesomely Hokey Family Film

Many a chef will tell you that fish and cheese don’t go together, but “Blue Miracle” says otherwise. Based on the true, headline-making story of an amateur Mexican team who won the world’s richest fishing tournament in 2014, Julio Quintana’s likable family film misses nary a cornball trick in Hollywood’s underdog-drama playbook, and just about pulls it off.
BBCPosted by
The Independent

Glastonbury’s Live at Worthy Farm, review: Livestreamed festival was a triumph – despite its technical hitches

Even in the best of years, two Glastonburys exist simultaneously. There is the 900-acre City of Blown Minds that materialises in the vales of Avalon each solstice moon, where 150,000 people lose themselves in the ley lines of experience and, legend has it, certain bands play somewhere beyond Flag Forest. And, for the losers in life’s great booking page refresh, there is the cornucopia of up-close digital delights hiding behind the BBC’s red button, like the Imaginarium of Jo Wiley.This year, we were all red-buttoners. Glastonbury 2021, cancelled for the second time running due to Covid, mustered online instead...
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: PIXELJUNK 2 Swings Back For A Less Smooth Sequel

The PlayStation era 3 holds or some of my favorite memories of video games. While there were some cool big titles I enjoyed, I was mostly enveloped in indie games. PixelJunk came out with PixelJunk Monsters which innovated a lot of tower defense ideas and I spent many hours in that game. And then they created PixelJunk Eden; not only was the gameplay unique and entertaining, but it was also entrancingly beautiful and almost therapeutic. Now, PixelJunk Eden 2 has arrived and it may capture a lot of the aesthetic of the first game, but the gameplay flow feels a bit simplified and clunky.
Eugene, ORklcc.org

Fat Joe: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Latino hip-hop legend Fat Joe muscled his...
Musicloudersound.com

Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine - Album Of The Week Club review

Rock 'n' Roll Machine [Us... We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. The City: War March / El Duende Agonizante / Minstrel's Lament. Canadian trio Triumph's second album was first released in Canada in 1977. But when the band signed a deal with RCA Records and the album was released in America the following year, it also included tracks from their self-titled debut, which alas served to confuse fans somewhat over the years.
WorldNME

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and Wonwoo to team up with Lee Hi on new song

Mingyu and Wonwoo from the boyband SEVENTEEN are set to collaborate with vocalist Lee Hi on a new single called ‘Bittersweet’. The two K-pop boy group members announced the forthcoming joint track on social media, and previewed it with a teaser they dubbed a “motion poster”. The trailer clip hints at the forthcoming song’s laid-back, jazz-inspired sound. ‘Bittersweet’ will arrive May 28 at 6pm KST.