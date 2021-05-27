Cancel
Baltimore County, MD

State Roundup: Hogan vetoes bills banning local governments from aiding immigration enforcement; restaurant Association head sees threat in commodity price hikes

Maryland Reporter
Maryland Reporter
 5 days ago
HOGAN VETOES ‘SANCTUARY STATE’ BILLS: Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed bills Wednesday that would have banned the state and local governments from helping with certain aspects of federal immigration enforcement, deriding the measures as “sanctuary state legislation,” Pamela Wood of the Sun reports. The bill bans local jails from being paid...

Maryland Reporter

Maryland Reporter

ABOUT

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

 http://marylandreporter.com/
