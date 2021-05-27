State Roundup: Hogan vetoes bills banning local governments from aiding immigration enforcement; restaurant Association head sees threat in commodity price hikes
HOGAN VETOES ‘SANCTUARY STATE’ BILLS: Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed bills Wednesday that would have banned the state and local governments from helping with certain aspects of federal immigration enforcement, deriding the measures as “sanctuary state legislation,” Pamela Wood of the Sun reports. The bill bans local jails from being paid...marylandreporter.com