State Roundup: Hogan vetoes bills banning local governments from aiding immigration enforcement; restaurant Association head sees threat in commodity price hikes

LAWMAKERS REFLECT ON YEAR AFTER GEORGE FLOYD’s KILLING: On the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, and just a short time after that officer’s conviction on murder and manslaughter charges, Maryland lawmakers are reflecting on what impact it has had, writes Bryan Renbaum for Maryland Reporter. “The broader lesson is that the media attention on events like this and the fact that when policymakers and activists and impacted communities come together we can actually make some real change,” Sen. Will Smith (D-Montgomery).