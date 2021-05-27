Cancel
10 Foods That Will Make Your IBS Worse

By Justine Figueroa
thehealthy.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvoiding these foods will help to ease the pain and discomfort associated with irritable bowel syndrome. Insoluble fiber, found in the skin of certain fruits and vegetables, can aggravate the symptoms of IBS. Adults should eat between 22 to 34 grams of fiber each day, recommends the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but if you have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), you should reach for foods rich in soluble fiber. Skip fruits like apples, peaches, pears, bananas, and berries and replace them with dried fruits and brown rice. If you’re totally craving an apple or peach, peel it first and eat only the flesh. (Here are IBS symptoms and risk factors you probably don’t know about.)

#Dairy Foods#Dairy Products#Food Allergies#Soft Drinks#Ibs#Md#French#Coke#Galactans
