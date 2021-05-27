Cancel
Harcum College’s Melting Pot of a Men’s Soccer Team Punches Its Ticket to National Championship

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 5 days ago

Image via Harcum College.

The Harcum College men’s soccer team is a testament that soccer truly is the world’s game.

With a roster that features players from four different continents and a coach from across the pond, the Bears made program history last weekend with a 2-1 upset of Monroe College, the defending national champions and fourth-ranked team in the country, to punch its ticket to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Championship.

