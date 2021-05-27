Trump Org CFO’s Former Daughter in Law Says He’s Evicting Her for Speaking Out

Michael Flynn is trying his best to take back his apparent endorsement of a violent military coup in the United States—despite his comments being caught on video. On Sunday, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser appeared at a Dallas QAnon conference and was asked by an audience member “Why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?” Flynn responded: “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.” After his comment was reported by media outlets, Flynn rushed to Telegram to disavow his own comment. “Let me be VERY CLEAR,” he wrote. “There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort.” He then went on to add annotations to what he said to make it appear like an innocuous statement, writing that his intended message was: “There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here.” QAnon believers have cited the Myanmar coup as an example of how Trump could be reinstated as president.