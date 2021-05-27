Trump Org CFO’s Former Daughter in Law Says He’s Evicting Her for Speaking Out
The former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, the man who has looked after the Trump Organization’s finances for four decades, says he had a pretty brutal response to her cooperation with prosecutors: He’s kicking her out of her apartment with just seven days’ notice. Jennifer Weisselberg previously revealed that she was assisting federal investigators who are carrying out a criminal probe into the Trump Organization CFO’s tax dealings. Appearing on CNN’s New Day on Thursday, she said: “Yesterday I was served to leave my apartment within the next seven days. It’s a threat... They’re kicking me out... because I’m not wrong about the information giving.” She said the order came after she offered up details about alleged tax fraud and tax evasion from her former father in law. Last week, Jennifer Weisselberg said there was no question that Allen Weisselberg will eventually flip on Trump and cooperate with investigators.www.thedailybeast.com