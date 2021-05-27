Niko Partners: China’s game market will hit $55B and 781M gamers by 2025
China’s game market will reach $55 billion and 781 million gamers by 2025, according to two new reports by market researcher Niko Partners. Niko Partners said the reports showed that mobile is by far the bright spot over PC gaming. China’s domestic mobile game revenue was $29.2 billion in 2020, up 30.9% from a year earlier. This is the highest annual growth rate for China’s domestic mobile game revenue since 2017.venturebeat.com