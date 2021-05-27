Niko Partners: China’s game market will hit $55B and 781M gamers by 2025

Founded by Pino Rabolini in Milan in 1967 and acquired by Kering in 2013, Pomellato has made a name for itself as one of the world’s top fine jewelry brands and a perennial favorite among jewelry lovers drawn to its bold use of colors, choice of gems, and organic designs. With more than 30 boutiques worldwide in luxury hotspots such as Paris, New York, and London, in recent years Pomellato has made strong headway in China, which is in the midst of a sustained boom in fine jewelry led by “self-gifting” and younger consumers entering the market.