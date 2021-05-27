Cancel
Ionia County, MI

Motorcyclist in critical condition after hitting deer, highway guardrail

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a Wednesday night crash in Ionia County.

Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. to W. Blue Water Highway near Hawley Highway, according to a news release Thursday.

When they arrived, they found that a 32-year-old Ionia man had hit a deer on his motorcycle before losing control and hitting a guardrail.

He wasn’t wearing a helmet when the crash happened, according to deputies.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Life Ambulance, Saranac Fire Rescue, the Ionia Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police and Aeromed Services.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Ionia County, MIwbch.com

Fatal Ionia County Vehicle Crash

A 31 year old man from Woodland died Sunday after his vehicle flipped multiple times according to Ionia county deputies. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office said the man was driving east on David Highway at a high rate of speed when he crashed Sunday morning around 12:30 am.
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Woodland man killed Sunday in Portland Township crash

PORTLAND TWP. — A 31-year-old Woodland man was killed early Sunday when the vehicle he was driving left an Ionia County roadway, overturning multiple times. Deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff's Office responded at 12:33 a.m. Sunday, May 16, to the scene of the crash on E. David Highway, east of Divine Highway.