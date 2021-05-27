Motorcyclist in critical condition after hitting deer, highway guardrail

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a Wednesday night crash in Ionia County.

Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. to W. Blue Water Highway near Hawley Highway, according to a news release Thursday.

When they arrived, they found that a 32-year-old Ionia man had hit a deer on his motorcycle before losing control and hitting a guardrail.

He wasn’t wearing a helmet when the crash happened, according to deputies.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Life Ambulance, Saranac Fire Rescue, the Ionia Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police and Aeromed Services.