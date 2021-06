Bernard Arnault has been in the limelight for the best part of the last 5 years when his name has been amongst those of the wealthiest people on earth. According to available reports, the richest man in the world is no longer the CEO of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Jeff Bezos, that title now belongs to the boss of Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) Bernard Arnault, who has a net worth of $192.2 billion.