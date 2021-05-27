The week in bankruptcies: HLS Group LLC

Pittsburgh area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended May 21, 2021. Year to date through May 21, 2021, the court recorded 23 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 44 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.